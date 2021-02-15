Left Menu

Jaguar Land Rover to go 100% electric by 2039

Land Rover will add six pure electric variants in the next five years and future Jaguar models will be built exclusively on a pure electric architecture, JLR said, adding, that the first all-electric variant of Land Rover will debut in 2024. Shares of parent company Tata Motors jumped as much as 3% to 335 rupees after the announcement.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 16:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Luxury car group Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) unveiled plans to go electric on Monday, saying it aims to be net zero on carbon emissions by 2039 as it joined a global race to roll out clean-energy vehicles.

The Tata Motors-owned group's strategy - internally referred to as "Reimagine" - comes as car groups worldwide accelerate moves towards fleets powered by electric and other green technologies. Land Rover will add six pure electric variants in the next five years and future Jaguar models will be built exclusively on a pure electric architecture, JLR said, adding, that the first all-electric variant of Land Rover will debut in 2024.

Shares of parent company Tata Motors jumped as much as 3% to 335 rupees after the announcement. Last month, General Motors Co said it aimed for all new cars, SUVs and light pickup trucks to have zero-tailpipe emissions by 2035, a dramatic shift by the largest U.S. automaker away from gasoline and diesel engines.

By 2030, it is anticipated that 100% of Jaguar cars, and 60% of Land Rovers, will be equipped with zero-tailpipe powertrains, JLR said. Late on Friday, Tata Motors named Marc Llistosella as its new chief executive.

