India's exports up 6.16 pc in Jan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 18:16 IST
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

The country's exports grew by 6.16 per cent to USD 27.45 billion in January, according to data by the commerce ministry.

Imports too grew by 2 per cent to about USD 42 billion, leaving a trade deficit of USD 14.54 billion during the month under review, the data showed.

Exports during April-January this fiscal dipped by 13.58 per cent to USD 228.25 billion, while imports declined by 25.92 per cent to USD 300.26 billion.

