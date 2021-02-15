Left Menu

Malaysia says no refugees among 1,200 Myanmar nationals to be deported

Malaysia had agreed to return them after the Myanmar military, which seized power in a Feb. 1 coup, offered to send three navy ships to pick up its citizens held in Malaysian immigration detention centres, officials and sources told Reuters last week. In response, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) had urged Malaysia not to hand over asylum-seekers, saying it was concerned that a number of those in detention may require international protection, including vulnerable women and children.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 15-02-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 19:04 IST
Malaysia says no refugees among 1,200 Myanmar nationals to be deported

Malaysia said on Monday it will not deport any Rohingya Muslims or migrants registered with the U.N. refugee agency, after Reuters reported that it was planning to send 1,200 Myanmar nationals back to the country. Malaysia had agreed to return them after the Myanmar military, which seized power in a Feb. 1 coup, offered to send three navy ships to pick up its citizens held in Malaysian immigration detention centres, officials and sources told Reuters last week.

In response, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) had urged Malaysia not to hand over asylum-seekers, saying it was concerned that a number of those in detention may require international protection, including vulnerable women and children. Muslim-majority Malaysia is not a signatory to the U.N. Refugee Convention and treats all arrivals without proper documentation as illegal migrants.

In the past, people from Myanmar held in Malaysian detention centres have included members of the ethnic Chin, Kachin and Rohingya communities fleeing conflict and persecution. Malaysia's Director-General of Immigration Khairul Dzaimee Daud said on Monday the Myanmar nationals to be deported would not include UNHCR cardholders or Rohingya migrants.

They had been detained for offences such as not having proper identification documents, or overstaying and misusing their travel passes, he said in a statement. "This is just part of the usual process of deporting foreign citizens held in the Immigration Depots," he said.

It was unclear whether any of the Myanmar nationals to be sent back had sought asylum since being detained. The UNHCR has not been allowed entry to Malaysia's detention centres since August 2019.

Malaysia is home to more than 154,000 asylum-seekers from Myanmar. Rights groups have expressed concern over the safety of Myanmar refugees after the military coup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Policy on scientific social responsibility likely in next two months: DST secy

The government is likely to come up with a policy on scientific social responsibility in the next two months, Department of Science and Technology Secretary Ashutosh Sharma said on Monday.Scientific social responsibility is an ethical oblig...

RBI to conduct simultaneous sale-purchase of govt securities next week

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday announced it will conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under Open Market Operations OMO for Rs 10,000 crore each on February 25, 2021.The decision was taken after a review of cu...

64 new fern species spotted in Arunachal Pradesh

Sixty-four new fern species were spotted during a three-day expedition and cleanlinessdrive at Tale Wildlife Sanctuary in Lower Subansiri districtof Arunachal Pradesh.The expedition organised by the Hapoli forest divisionof the district in ...

Gladbach says coach Marco Rose leaving for Dortmund

Borussia Mnchengladbach said Monday that coach Marco Rose will leave at the end of the season for league rival Borussia Dortmund.Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl said that Rose would use a clause in his contract to make the move, subjec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021