"MDMK to remain in DMK-led alliance to fight Hindutva forces"

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 15-02-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 19:06 IST
MDMK will continue to remain inthe DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance for the comingassembly polls ''to fight the Hindutva forces'', party generalsecretary Vaiko said here on Monday.

Addressing party leaders and cadres as part of a fundcollection drive for the polls, he said MDMK was the onlyparty raising money from the public, who were contributingeven during the difficult COVID-19 period.

Other political parties, including the Left, have adequatefunds to do so, he said.

MDMK workers from Coimbatore and Tirupur districts handedover to Vaiko Rs 80 lakh they had collected from the public.

Vaiko said party leaders and workers were not hungry forpower, ''even to become MLAs.'' PTI NVM APRADMINISTRATOR APRADMINISTRATOR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

