Left Menu

Economic activity on verge of normality, GDP to grow 13.5 pc in FY22: Report

Economic activity is on the verge of normality after getting severely hit by COVID-19 and Indian GDP will grow at 13.5 per cent in FY22, a Japanese brokerage said on Monday. The brokerage said it expects the real GDP to contract by 6.7 per cent in FY21, followed by a growth of 13.5 per cent in FY22.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-02-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 20:24 IST
Economic activity on verge of normality, GDP to grow 13.5 pc in FY22: Report

Economic activity is on the ''verge of normality'' after getting severely hit by COVID-19 and Indian GDP will grow at 13.5 per cent in FY22, a Japanese brokerage said on Monday. The Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI) picked up to 98.1 (provisionally) for the week ending February 14, from 95.9 in the preceding week, Nomura said. The economic impact of the pandemic is set to lead the country's GDP to contract by 7.7 per cent in FY21, and the RBI expects the GDP to jump by 10.5 per cent in FY22. The brokerage said it expects the real GDP to contract by 6.7 per cent in FY21, followed by a growth of 13.5 per cent in FY22. For the week to February 14, mobility indicators continue to pick up, it said. While power demand fell by 0.1 per cent week-on-week, this may be likely due to a payback from the stellar 9.6 per cent rise during the preceding week, it said, adding that labour participation rate inched down to 40.5 per cent from 40.9 per cent in the previous week. The brokerage said its proprietary index has been on an uptrend since hitting its trough during the strict lockdown in April last year. ''This supports our view that sequential momentum remains positive and that year-on-year GDP growth likely moved into positive territory, at 1.5 per cent in Q4 2020 (from -7.5 per cent in Q3) and 2.1 per cent in Q1 2021,'' it said. The continued recovery in the index is strongly predicated on containment of the pandemic, the brokerage said, adding it is upbeat on growth prospects due to the confluence of fiscal activism, the lagged effects of easy financial conditions, base effects and faster global growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Nobody has to worry about me, says Liverpool's Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp on Monday shot down speculation that he could leave the Premier League champions amid a dismal run of form and said he was determined to turn around their flagging fortunes. Saturdays 3-1 defeat at Leicester ...

Motor racing-Alonso leaves hospital to continue recovery at home

Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso has left hospital in Switzerland four days after being hit by a car while riding a bicycle, his Alpine team said on Monday. Footage from Spanish television network Cuatro showed Alonso leaving the ...

IOC Executive Board proposes Olympic Agenda 2020+5 as the strategic roadmap to 2025

The Executive Board EB of the International Olympic Committee IOC has proposed a new strategic roadmap, Olympic Agenda 20205, to the upcoming IOC Session. It consists of 15 recommendations. The new roadmap follows Olympic Agenda 2020 and wi...

Three-day Shiv Khori fair to begin on March 10 in J-K's Reasi

The annual three-day fair at the famous Shiv Khori temple in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir will be held from March 10, an official spokesperson said on Monday.Reasi Deputy Commissioner Indu Kanwal Chib finalised the arrangements for t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021