Left Menu

Bank credit grows by 5.93 pc, deposits by 11.06 pc

Bank credit grew 5.93 per cent to Rs 107.05 lakh crore, while deposits rose 11.06 per cent to Rs 147.98 lakh crore in the fortnight ended January 29, RBI data showed. In the previous fortnight ended January 15, 2021, growth in bank credit was 6.36 per cent, while deposits rose 11.41 per cent.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-02-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 20:54 IST
Bank credit grows by 5.93 pc, deposits by 11.06 pc
Representative Image

Bank credit grew 5.93 per cent to Rs 107.05 lakh crore, while deposits rose 11.06 per cent to Rs 147.98 lakh crore in the fortnight ended January 29, RBI data showed. In the fortnight ended January 31, 2020, bank credit stood at Rs 101.05 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 133.24 lakh crore. In the previous fortnight ended January 15, 2021, growth in bank credit was 6.36 per cent, while deposits rose 11.41 per cent. During the first nine months of the current fiscal, bank credit rose by 3.2 per cent and deposits by 8.5 per cent. In December 2020, non-food credit growth of banks stood at 5.9 per cent as compared to 7 per cent in the same month of the previous year, according to RBI data on Sectoral Deployment of Bank Credit for December 2020, released last month. During the reporting month, growth in credit to agriculture and allied activities accelerated to 9.4 per cent from 5.3 per cent in December 2019. Loans to industry contracted by 1.2 per cent as compared to 1.6 per cent growth earlier, mainly due to contraction in credit to large industries by 2.4 per cent as against 1.8 per cent growth a year ago, the data showed. Personal loans registered a decelerated growth of 9.5 per cent in the reporting month as compared with 15.9 per cent growth in December 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO lists AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

The World Health Organization WHO on Monday listed AstraZeneca and Oxford Universitys COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, widening access to the relatively inexpensive shot in the developing world.A WHO statement said it had approved the va...

Italy reports 258 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 7,351 new cases

Italy reported 258 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 221 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 7,351 from 11,068 the day before. Some 179,278 tests for COVID-19 were carried out...

Kerala Financial Corporation to launch debit card

Kerala FinancialCorporation, a leading state-owned financial institution, onMonday announced that it would introduce its own debit card.Announcing the decision, Chairman and ManagingDirector of KFC, Tomin J Thachenkary, said that five-yearR...

Iran says it has told IAEA of plan to end snap inspections

Iran has informed the U.N. nuclear watchdog about its plan to end sweeping inspection powers given to the agency under the 2015 nuclear deal, its envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency wrote on Twitter on Monday.Act of Parliament w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021