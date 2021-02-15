Left Menu

Hike in airfare limits: Puri says ATF prices risen by 3 times since May 2020

Aviation turbine fuel price has risen by three times since resumption of scheduled domestic flights on May 25, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday, explaining the Centres decision to raise lower and upper limits on domestic airfares by 10 to 30 per cent.While announcing resumption of scheduled domestic flights in May last year, the Aviation ministry had placed limits on airfares through seven bands classified on the basis of flight duration.The first band consists of flights that are of less than 40 minutes duration.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 23:25 IST
Hike in airfare limits: Puri says ATF prices risen by 3 times since May 2020
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Aviation turbine fuel price has risen by three times since resumption of scheduled domestic flights on May 25, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday, explaining the Centre's decision to raise lower and upper limits on domestic airfares by 10 to 30 per cent.

While announcing resumption of scheduled domestic flights in May last year, the Aviation ministry had placed limits on airfares through seven bands classified on the basis of flight duration.

The first band consists of flights that are of less than 40 minutes duration. On Thursday, for this band, the lower limit was increased on from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,200 and the upper limit was increased from Rs 6,000 and Rs 7,800.

Puri said on Twitter on Monday, ''When domestic flights resumed after lockdown price fare bands applicable only on economy fares were introduced to inspire public confidence and to ensure no inconvenience was caused to public.'' ''Since then, price of crude oil has risen from USD 30 to USD 60 per barrel. Prices of Aviation turbine fuel have gone up from Rs 17,000 per kilolitre to Rs 51,000 per kilolitre. However, fare levels have been raised by 10 per cent at lower band and 30 per cent at higher band. Due to higher supply, most travel takes place at lower band.'' As an example Delhi-Mumbai fare at lower band has gone up from Rs 3,500 to Rs 3,900, he said.

''It is still comparable to 2nd class AC fares on Railways. In 2010, Delhi-Mumbai airfare was in the range of Rs 4,000. So, fares have remained unchanged for more than a decade,'' the minister noted.

The other fare bands are for flights with durations of 40-60 minutes, 60-90 minutes, 90-120 minutes, 120-150 minutes, 150-180 minutes and 180-210 minutes.

The fresh lower and upper limits set by the ministry for these bands on Thursday were: Rs 2,800 - Rs 9,800; Rs 3,300 – Rs 11,700; Rs 3,900 – Rs 13,000; Rs 5,000 – Rs 16,900; Rs 6,100 – Rs 20,400; Rs 7,200 – Rs 24,200, respectively.

Before Thursday, the lower and upper limits for these bands were: Rs 2,500 - Rs 7,500; Rs 3,000 - Rs 9,000; Rs 3,500 - Rs 10,000; Rs 4,500 - Rs 13,000; Rs 5,500 - Rs 15,700 and Rs 6,500 - Rs 18,600, respectively.

Aviation regulator DGCA had said on May 21 last year that each airline would sell at least 40 per cent of its tickets on a flight at prices less than the midpoint between the lower limit and upper limit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 10-Smaller protests in Myanmar as junta deploys more troops, armoured vehicles

Protesters in Myanmar kept up demands on Monday for the release of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and an end to military rule despite the deployment of armoured vehicles and more soldiers on the streets. Suu Kyi, detained since a F...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The World Health Organization listed AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, widening access in the developing world, while sources said the EU is in talks with Moderna on buying more vaccines.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Eikon users, se...

Odisha govt urges Centre to withdraw NMA bylaws for Ekamra Kshetra temples

The Odisha government onMonday urged the Centre to withdraw the National MonumentsAuthority NMA draft bylaws for Ananta Basudev and Brahmeswartemples in Ekamra Kshetra here.The plea comes a week after the Centre rolled back thedraft regulat...

WHO launches new tools for childhood cancer control programme

A suite of tools to help countries improve diagnosis and treatment of cancer among children is being released today by the World Health Organization, on International Childhood Cancer Day. The package includes a how-to guide for policy-make...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021