NDMC nod for factory licence to properties on industrial plots spanning all floors: Mayor

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has approved granting of factory licence for properties on ''confirmed plotted industrial areas'' spanning all floors, to generate more employment, its mayor said on Monday.

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said the NDMC has approved granting of factory license on all floors for medium, light and service industries, only where the building plan is already available for ground floor as per pre-existing norms.

He said any industrial unit holder can apply for the factory license on the official website of the NDMC.

The mayor said this demand was being made for a long time by representatives of the industrial area, which has been fulfilled by the corporation on Monday.

He said with the approval of the factory license on all floors, more employment opportunities will be created and the ''building of self-reliant India will get more strength''.

The SDMC standing committee had recently approved a similar proposal.

Leader of House in the SDMC, Narendra Chawla had said, ''As there was no policy permitting issue of license on floors, other than the ground floor, due to non-sanctioning of building plans on other floors, there was no optimum utilisation of industrial premises''.

