Brookfield India REIT shares list with over 2 pc premium

Shares of Brookfield India Real Estate Investment Trust on Tuesday listed with a premium of over 2 per cent on NSE against its issue price of Rs 275.On the bourse, it listed with a premium of 2.43 per cent at Rs 281.70 from the issue price.On BSE, however, the stock listed flat at Rs 275.05. It helps unlock the massive value of real estate assets and enable retail participation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 11:50 IST
Shares of Brookfield India Real Estate Investment Trust on Tuesday listed with a premium of over 2 per cent on NSE against its issue price of Rs 275.

On the bourse, it listed with a premium of 2.43 per cent at Rs 281.70 from the issue price.

On BSE, however, the stock listed flat at Rs 275.05. Later, it jumped 1.83 per cent to Rs 280.05.

The initial public offer of Brookfield India Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) was subscribed 8 times earlier this month.

The Rs 3,800-crore initial public offer of Brookfield India REIT had a price band of Rs 274-275 apiece.

Brookfield REIT has become the third listed trust in India.

The first one Embassy Office Parks REIT, backed by Blackstone and Embassy group, got listed in April 2019 after raising Rs 4,750 crore.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT, owned by K Raheja and Blackstone, was listed in August last year and had raised Rs 4,500 crore.

REIT is aimed at attracting investment in the real estate sector by monetising rent-yielding assets. It helps unlock the massive value of real estate assets and enable retail participation.

