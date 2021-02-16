Kabira Mobility launches KM3000 & KM4000, India's Fastest Electric Bikes

KM3000 has a Top Speed of 100KMPH and has a Range of 120KM• KM4000 has a Top Speed of 120KMPH and has a Range of 150KM• Bikes to be available in Major Tier-1 Cities from 01st May 2021 at attractive prices• Pre-bookings open from 20-02-2021 on www.kabiramobility.comVERNA, India, Feb. 16, 2021/PRNewswire/ -- Bike fanatics in India have a reason to rejoice as Kabira Mobility, a Goa-based start-up today announced the launch of two new hi-speed electric bikes - KM3000 and KM4000 through a virtual launch. With an objective to provide a 'Made In India' hi-speed biking experience yet environment friendly, Kabira Mobility will offer attractive prices for both these bikes. The KM3000, having a peak power of 6000W and is priced at Rs. 1, 26,990 (ex-showroom-Goa), whereas KM4000 has a peak power of 8000W and is priced at Rs. 1,36,990 (ex-showroom-Goa). Deliveries of these bikes will start from May-2021. The bikes were unveiled by the Power & Renewable Energy Minister of Goa, Mr Nilesh Cabral on 13th February.

Kabira Mobility will open bookings for these bikes from 20-02-2021 and will be initially available in these cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Goa and Dharwad.

Speaking on the occasion, Jaibir S. Siwach - CEO of Kabira Mobility said, ''It gives us immense pleasure to be there to launch these 'Made in India' hi-speed electric bikes. These bikes are a living testament to technological superiority and styling. We plan to extend our electric bike range by introducing more products to our portfolio. We believe that today's young and mobile Indian has a strong appetite for powerful bikes simultaneously without causing any damage to the environment, and so, we see significant potential for these bikes in India. We aim to create a strong network that will provide our customers with a world-class experience and encourage the electric super biking segment in India.''Both the bikes are designed in keeping Generation Z in mind. KM3000 gives the 'sports bike' look with a kerb weight of 138 kgs, while the KM4000 weighs 147 kg and has been designed as a 'naked bike' which is a completely new concept for the electric bikes. The KM3000 and KM4000 can be charged on 2 modes, charging on Eco mode take 6hrs 30 mins to fully charge the power packs and Boost mode can charge the 80% battery in just 50 minutes.

These high-speed bikes are 'Made in India' and equipped with Combi-brakes, fast charging onboard and roadside assistance, making them as appealing as the ICE motorbikes in terms of style and performance. The electric bikes can achieve a top speed of 120kmph and a riding range of 150 km on a single charge. Kabira Mobility Electric bikes sport modern design with a sleek aerodynamic profile, fireproof battery, park assist and many smart & exciting features.

About Kabira MobilityKabira Mobility was founded in 2017 by a team of Engineers lead by Indian Navy veteran Mr Jaibir S Siwach with an objective of providing green energy mobility solutions to the country. Kabira Mobility (KM), an electric vehicle start-up has made its debut in the Indian Electric Vehicle industry by launching Six Electric Scooters at 2020 Auto Expo. At present Kabira Mobility have 02 manufacturing plants in Goa and Dharwad with a production capacity of 10000 and 8000 respectively.

Kabira Mobility is in the advanced stage of Setting up India's Largest EV 2W Manufacturing Plant at Dharwad - Karnataka which will have a Monthly Production Capacity of 75,000 Units per Month. This Plant Will be Operational from April 2021.

