Left Menu

Mastercard partners with Razorpay to drive digital payments acceptance by small businesses

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 13:45 IST
Mastercard partners with Razorpay to drive digital payments acceptance by small businesses
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Global payments solution major Mastercard on Tuesday said it has partnered with fintech player Razorpay to drive digital payments acceptance by small businesses and start-ups in the country.

The partnership will empower Indian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in digitizing their operations, maintaining business continuity in the challenging environment and preparing for the future beyond cash, Mastercard said in a release.

Mastercard said before the outbreak of COVID-19, around 90 per cent of India's retail payments were conducted in cash.

In recent months, the pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital technologies and rapidly shifted how consumers prefer to shop and pay.

This presents a great opportunity to unite merchants, consumers, acquirers and fintech companies in expanding the adoption of digital payments in India, it said.

''We're going through one of the biggest transformations in Indian financial history – the Fintech Revolution – that will significantly alter the payment and banking experience of consumers and businesses now and in the years to come. New businesses are evolving every day with different payment and banking needs and catering to a different set of consumers and markets,'' said Amitabh Tewary, Chief Innovation Officer, Razorpay.

This partnership will help digital adoption and equip millions of businesses, especially in tier 2 and 3 cities, with industry-leading technologies that will help ensure business resilience, said Tewary.

''One of the initiatives that we will be working on jointly is to make recurring payments more accessible to businesses and consumers by creating seamless onboarding solutions for bill payments, digital content platforms and other subscription services,'' he further said.

Mastercard said it has been actively working towards driving acceptance of digital payments in India. It will continue to enable ease of payments for merchants and payment aggregators to help them efficiently grow their businesses.

''Mastercard aims to make merchants across India digitally equipped and welcomes the fresh thoughts and technology that Razorpay will bring to help achieve this goal. ''Mastercard is committed to developing safe, secure and more convenient ways to make payments with its technology and expertise and is confident this partnership will deliver that and more,'' said Rajeev Kumar K, Senior Vice President, Market Development, South Asia, Mastercard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain: Convicted rapper in prominent 'gag law' case arrested

A 24-hour standoff between police and a rapper barricaded with dozens of his supporters in a university ended Tuesday with anti-riot officers arresting the artist.Pablo Hasl was escorted by riot police out of Lleida Universitys rectorate bu...

Farm reforms will benefit small, marginal farmers: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that the new farm reforms will benefit small and marginal farmers, and that farmers themselves have been exposing those spreading false information against agri laws.While laying the foundati...

South Africa plans to share AstraZeneca shots via African Union

South Africa plans to share the 1 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses it received from the Serum Institute of India with other African countries via the African Union AU, a senior health official said on Tuesday.The country paused th...

Toolkit Investigation: Law does not differentiate on the basis of age, says Delhi Police chief

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava on Tuesday said that all procedures were followed in the arrest of activist Disha Ravi for her alleged involvement in preparing a toolkit that details support for farmers protesting against the Centra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021