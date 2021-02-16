Left Menu

MP: 37 dead as bus falls into canal; rescue ops still on

PTI | Sidhirewa | Updated: 16-02-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 14:06 IST
Representative image

At least 37 people,including 16 women, died after the bus they were travelling infell off a bridge into a canal near Patna village in MadhyaPradesh's Sidhi district on Tuesday morning, a senior officialsaid, adding that search operations are still going on.

After fishing out 18 bodies initially, rescuers haveretrieved 19 more bodies until now, said Rewa DivisionalCommissioner Rajesh Jain.

''A total of 37 bodies, including 16 women, 20 men anda child, have been fished out of the Bansagar canal untilnow,'' he said, adding that a magisterial probe has beenordered.

Prima facie, 44 passengers were travelling on the busat the time of the accident, which occurred around 8:30 AM.

''Seven persons managed to swim to the banks of thecanal after the incident and 37 bodies have been recovered.

The 44 passengers have been identified so far,'' Jain added.

Earlier in the morning, Inspector General (Rewa zone)Joga had confirmed the recovery of 18 bodies from the accidentsite.

The bus landed into the canal near Patna village,around 80 kms away from the Sidhi district headquarter, around8:30 AM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

