Left Menu

Financials drive FTSE 100 higher on recovery optimism

The FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday, helped by financial stocks that gained on bets of a vaccine-led economic recovery from a coronavirus-induced recession, while Glencore jumped after reinstating its dividend.

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 15:00 IST
Financials drive FTSE 100 higher on recovery optimism
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday, helped by financial stocks that gained on bets of a vaccine-led economic recovery from a coronavirus-induced recession, while Glencore jumped after reinstating its dividend. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 was up 0.4%, with financials HSBC Holdings and Prudential Plc rising 2.8% and 1.5%, respectively.

Miners Rio Tinto, Anglo American and oil producers BP and Royal Dutch Shell were also among the biggest gainers. The mid-cap FTSE 250 index added 0.2%.

"Markets are defending their gains today rather than making any great strides forward," said Connor Campbell, a financial analyst at SpreadEx. "How firm and informative the government will be on the lockdown easing timeline will dictate how the market moves in the coming weeks."

The FTSE 100 has recovered nearly 34% from its March 2020 lows and is now 14% below its peak last year, led by stimulus support, but a surge in infections and lockdowns have recently slowed the pace of gains. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he would plot a cautious but irreversible path out of the COVID-19 lockdown this week after the vaccination of 15 million vulnerable people.

Glencore jumped 2.7% as it reinstated its dividend after its net debt fell by 10% in 2020, helped by surging commodity prices in the second half. BHP Group rose 0.4% after the miner reported its best first-half profit in seven years and declared a record interim dividend.

British outsourcer Serco jumped 7.4% to the top of the midcap index after saying it would buy consulting services provider Whitney, Bradley & Brown Inc from an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital for $295 million to bolster its North American defence business. Miner Petra Diamonds gained 8.1% as its half-year core earnings jumped 20%, although it cautioned that the pandemic might impact its ability to operate within its covenants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No new fatality in 17 states and UTs; No fresh COVID-19 case in 6 of them in 24 hrs

New Delhi, Feb 16 PTI As many as 17 states and UTs have reported no COVID-19 death in the last 24 hours, while six of them have recorded no new case during the period, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.The recoveries have surged to ...

Fourteen states/UTs, including Rajasthan, Kerala, UP, MP and Bihar, administered 1st COVID dose to more than 70 pc healthcare workers: Govt.

Fourteen statesUTs, including Rajasthan, Kerala, UP, MP and Bihar, administered 1st COVID dose to more than 70 pc healthcare workers Govt....

At least 3 dead, 10 injured in North Carolina tornado

A tornado ripped through North Carolinas Brunswick County, killing at least three people and injuring 10 others in its trail of destruction, authorities said. The tornado hit just after midnight Tuesday in southeastern Brunswick County near...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Japan to start inoculation driveJapan will begin its COVID-19 inoculation drive on Wednesday, starting with 40,000 medical workers, Japans vaccination programme chief Taro Kono sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021