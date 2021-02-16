South African Airways gets $346 mln from govt to pay laid-off workers - statement

South African Airways gets $346 mln from govt to pay laid-off workers - statementReuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 16-02-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 15:06 IST
South African Airways (SAA) has received a further 5 billion rand ($346 million) from the Department of Public Enterprises to complete severance payments that form part of its rescue plan, bankruptcy administrators said on Tuesday.
SAA entered a local form of bankruptcy protection in December of 2019 after roughly a decade of financial losses, and its fortunes worsened after it grounded flights because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
