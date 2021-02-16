New Thermo Fisher manufacturing facility in Bengaluru to produce COVID-19 testing kits for India

New Thermo Fisher manufacturing facility in Bengaluru to produce COVID-19 testing kits for IndiaPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-02-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 15:07 IST
Thermo Fisher Scientific saidon Tuesday itsnew manufacturing facility here will produceCOVID-19 testing kits and diagnostic solutions that are madein India for use in India.
''The new facility is equipped with the capacity tomanufacture up to 10 million tests every month,'' Amit Chopra,managing director, India and South Asia, Thermo FisherScientific, said.
''Applied Biosystems CoviPath COVID-19 RT-PCR Kit hasbeen approved under MDR 2017 rules for in vitro diagnostic useby the Indian Council for Medical Research and Drug ControlGeneral of India in all authorised laboratories,'' a companystatement said.
The company said it will make these kits availableacross the country leveraging its distribution network.
''The Applied Biosystems CoviPath COVID-19 RT-PCR Kitis for use in India only,'' it was stated.
