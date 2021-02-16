Left Menu

Kohli Engineers emerges as horsepower with 'Chetak Screws' in hardware industry

Standing out amongst the crowd and having a demeanour that one gets inspired from is what the brand impresario of Kohli Engineers, Randeep Singh Kohli looks upon. Randeep Singh Kohli is a quite renowned name among the people of his industry for his self-independent lifestyle and his mantras of success. 'Chetak screws', manufactured by S L Mittal Steels Pvt Ltd which is one of the most in-demand products in the construction industry and Kohli Engineers ensure its distribution to each and every corner of India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 15:41 IST
Kohli Engineers emerges as horsepower with 'Chetak Screws' in hardware industry
Randeep Singh Kohli. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI/ThePRTree): Standing out amongst the crowd and having a demeanour that one gets inspired from is what the brand impresario of Kohli Engineers, Randeep Singh Kohli looks upon. Randeep Singh Kohli is a quite renowned name among the people of his industry for his self-independent lifestyle and his mantras of success. 'Chetak screws', manufactured by S L Mittal Steels Pvt Ltd, one of the most in-demand products in the construction industry and Kohli Engineers ensure its distribution to each and every corner of India. Kohli Engineers is a venture taken up by the Kohli family based out of Amritsar which has now been running for two good decades. They have been a prominent part of India's construction company and work on manufacturing screws, nuts and bolts and shipping them worldwide. The company started by S. Mandip Singh Kohli was passed on to Randeep Singh Kohli in 2016 who can be seen continuing the family's legacy with utmost grace and success. The firm is certified for its quality and superiority of its products by Quality Certification, London.

Kohli Engineers have achieved a consumer base more than all its competitors combined. And, it is all a result of the importance that they give to customer feedback and making it their prime task to bestow the satisfaction their clients look forward to. They strive to ensure that their brand 'Chetak' reaches all corners of the country. Never compromising with quality, Kohli Engineers endeavour to take 'Chetak' across the borders sometime soon. Born and brought up in the divine city of Amritsar, Randeep Singh Kohli is the grandson of former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh. The 27-year-old started his journey at a very tender age inspired by the magnificent faces around him. Being nourished with humanity and social service ever since the beginning, he started his own NGO, Barkat Welfare Society, at the age of 19. He envisions to make people understand the importance of being happy and making it a life that bodes well for them. According to Randeep, "The purpose of life is to be useful, honourable and compassionate so that years from now when you look back...you know that you have made this life worth remembering."

Apart from his mindful contributions doing the social service, Randeep Singh Kohli is also the Director of 'World Book of Records, Australia ', one of the most renowned organizations with a global network in the International Certification of World Records. The firm believes in recognizing and praising the record makers for their stupendous contributions in serving mankind and widespread harmony. Alongside, he has also started a newspaper, Amritsar Bulletin, which could be subscribed across India, Australia, Canada and England. The paper is well known on all social media platforms and provides paramount information about the Amritsar city across the globe. Apart from his work life, Randeep is an admirable orator and has given speeches on platforms like TedEx motivating the youth to achieve what they dream of and making them realise that 'success doesn't come easy and privilege doesn't always support'. He had also been the chief guest on platforms like Josh Talks and MS Talks. He is also awarded the degree of "Doctorate of philosophy" in humanity by the University of "ITMUT "in Brazil.

The only heritage he received was the never-ending passion to contribute his part in the welfare of the society and the immense support of his family in letting him experiment on his paths to success. This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian women's football team face Serbia on Wednesday in first of three FIFA friendlies

The Indian womens football team will kick off its preparations for the 2022 AFC Womens Asian Cup to be hosted by the country with an international friendly match against Serbia in Alanya, Turkey on Wednesday.The match against Serbia is the ...

No new fatality in 17 states and UTs; No fresh COVID-19 case in 6 of them in 24 hrs

New Delhi, Feb 16 PTI As many as 17 states and UTs have reported no COVID-19 death in the last 24 hours, while six of them have recorded no new case during the period, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.The recoveries have surged to ...

Fourteen states/UTs, including Rajasthan, Kerala, UP, MP and Bihar, administered 1st COVID dose to more than 70 pc healthcare workers: Govt.

Fourteen statesUTs, including Rajasthan, Kerala, UP, MP and Bihar, administered 1st COVID dose to more than 70 pc healthcare workers Govt....

At least 3 dead, 10 injured in North Carolina tornado

A tornado ripped through North Carolinas Brunswick County, killing at least three people and injuring 10 others in its trail of destruction, authorities said. The tornado hit just after midnight Tuesday in southeastern Brunswick County near...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021