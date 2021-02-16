Left Menu

Russia extends ban on UK flights till March 16 over coronavirus variant

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-02-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 16:51 IST
Russia extends ban on UK flights till March 16 over coronavirus variant
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Russia has extended a ban on flights to and from Britain until the end of March 16 due to a new variant of the coronavirus first detected in the UK, Russia's coronavirus taskforce said on Tuesday.

Russia, which has already reported a case of the more infectious coronavirus variant, has had the flight ban in place since Dec. 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany rejects French request to supply troops for combat missions in Sahel

Germany will not send troops into additional military missions in the Sahel region, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday, rejecting French requests for a German engagement in combat operations against Islamist militants.Germany is pa...

India detects South African, Brazilian COVID variants

India has detected both the South African and Brazilian coronavirus variants and people returning from those countries may be tested more aggressively, health officials said on Tuesday.The South African variant was detected in four people l...

Dutch coronavirus curfew shot down by court in blow to government

The Dutch governments coronavirus policy was dealt a serious blow on Tuesday when a court ordered it to scrap a controversial night-time curfew meant to limit the spread of COVID-19.The court in The Hague said the measure lacked proper lega...

NTPC starts disbursing compensation for deceased workers at Tapovan project

State-run power giant NTPC on Tuesday said it has started disbursal of compensation to families of workers at its Tapovan project who lost their lives due to the flash flood in Uttarakhand earlier this month. The first cheque of Rs 20 lakh ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021