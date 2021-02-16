Russia extends ban on UK flights till March 16 over coronavirus variant

Russia extends ban on UK flights till March 16 over coronavirus variantReuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-02-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 16:51 IST
Russia has extended a ban on flights to and from Britain until the end of March 16 due to a new variant of the coronavirus first detected in the UK, Russia's coronavirus taskforce said on Tuesday.
Russia, which has already reported a case of the more infectious coronavirus variant, has had the flight ban in place since Dec. 22.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)