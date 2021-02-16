CoStar makes $6.9 bln offer to buy CoreLogic

Commercial property data vendor CoStar Group Inc said on Tuesday it has offered to buy real-estate data provider CoreLogic Inc for about $6.9 billion in an all-stock deal.

CoStar offered 0.1019 shares of its common stock in exchange for each share of CoreLogic, representing a value of about $95.76 per share.

