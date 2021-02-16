Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 18:41 IST
PHDCCI inks pact with SIDBI to facilitate credit schemes for MSMEs

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday signed an agreement with Small Industries Development Bank of India to facilitate providing of various credit and other schemes of SIDBI to micro, small and medium enterprises in the country.

SIDBI is an all India financial institution dedicated to providing term loans, working capital and venture funding assistance to MSMEs and PHD Chamber will help in connecting its members for availing all these products from SIDBI, a release stated.

''The MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with SIDBI will help the members of PHD Chamber avail all the schemes of SIDBI with comparative ease and better terms,'' the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

