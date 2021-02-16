15 pc decline in road accident deaths in Punjab in 2020

Punjab has seen a 15 per cent decline in road accident fatalities and 18 per cent reduction in road mishaps in 2020 in comparison to 2019, government data showed.

A total of 5,194 road accidents were registered in 2020, and 3,866 people lost their lives in the accidents, as per the data.

Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said considering road safety as a major concern, Punjab Police has been leaving no stone unturned to make roads safer for commuters.

In a statement here, the DGP said that during the ongoing road safety month (January 18 to February 17, 2021), the Punjab Police organised 521 road safety camps and 542 road safety seminars, besides holding 152 awareness rallies across the state and sensitised around 1.33 lakh students from schools and colleges and 1.28 lakh citizens about the road safety and traffic rules.

DGP Gupta further said a pilot project, titled 'Accident Resolution Team-ART', was initiated in Patiala district under which teams led by station house officers visited and inspected the black spots in their respective jurisdictions.

Patiala Police has formulated 25 such ARTs and as many as 20 rectifications have already been realised, mostly on the Patiala-Sirhind road, resulting in a remarkable decline in accident rate.

A standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent deaths due to stray animals has been formulated by the Punjab Police, and cattle accident black spots are also being identified, said the DGP.

He said 25 such black spots, mostly in the Malwa belt, have been earmarked and reflective tapes are being tied around the necks of stray cattle to avert accidents.

Traffic Adviser Navdeep Asija said after analysing the Road Accident Database Management System, as many as 391 black spots were identified in Punjab of which 100 black spots have already been rectified by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), while 31 black spots are being corrected by the State Public Works Department (PWD).

Additional Director General of Police, Traffic, Sharad Satya Chauhan said the traffic wing has established a first-of-its-kind Road Safety and Traffic Research Centre in Mohali, which uses scientific tools of artificial intelligence and machine learning to find appropriate solutions to curb road accidents fatalities in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)