Left Menu

IBM, Tech Mahindra collaborate to create USD 1-bn ecosystem in 3 years

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 21:31 IST
IBM, Tech Mahindra collaborate to create USD 1-bn ecosystem in 3 years

IBM and Tech Mahindra on Tuesday said they are deepening their collaboration, especially in areas like 5G, hybrid cloud, automation and cybersecurity, as the two tech giants work towards building a billion dollar ecosystem over the next three years.

Some of the key initiatives underway include launch of Tech Mahindra's Blue Marble on IBM Cloud for Telecommunications to drive 5G momentum, collaboration to grow cybersecurity business with IBM Cloud Pak for Security, and strengthening and expanding portfolio through cloud based offerings.

The partnership will also see co-creation and co-innovation through innovation labs and Centres of Excellence as the two companies strengthen their partnership to pursue the USD 1 trillion Hybrid Cloud market opportunity.

''We see the opportunity in three things. In the near term, we see the opportunity around hybrid cloud and AI. And then in the medium to longer term, we see an opportunity in quantum,'' IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna told reporters during a virtual briefing.

He said hybrid cloud is the destination for most enterprises and governments as these organisations continue to use a mix of multiple public clouds and on-premise infrastructure for various reasons like economics and regulations.

''That (hybrid cloud) opportunity is over a trillion dollars for the industry...artificial intelligence (AI) will unlock between USD 14-16 trillion of global productivity,'' he said adding that the partnership with Tech Mahindra brings in a ''potential revenue of a billion dollars for each of us''.

About 40 per cent of the revenue will be driven by Telco and 5G, powered by Hybrid Cloud; while 60 per cent will be driven by other industries. The five strategic focus areas include 5G, automation, hybrid cloud, cyber security, data amd AI.

“We will be adding a lot of value to each other as we build almost a billion-dollar ecosystem for each other. We are building this on the success of the customers by solving some of their critical challenges,” Tech Mahindra CEO and Managing Director C P Gurnani said.

He added that the pandemic has accelerated adoption of technology.

Krishna noted that in 2021, IBM is doubling down to elevate its ecosystem through its new go-to-market model making it easier for partners to work with IBM and make the transition to a multi, hybrid cloud platform seamless for clients. Through this approach, IBM is looking at driving a multi-billion dollar portfolio with its ecosystem partners over the next three years.

India has a significant advantage and IBM India will continue to be at the forefront, driving innovation that is made in India, for India and the world, he added.

''We have an incredible focus on India. First, India as a source of great talent and the proof of that is our employee base in India, and how much service, and intellectual property they provide. And with a lot of collaboration, with a lot of the regulations in India that promote the export of both software and services from India,'' he said.

Krishna said IBM is focussed on the India market itself and services top private sector banks and public banks, telecom services providers, industries and it is on a ''path to expand''.

''I think the Indian market is really vibrant...I really believe that remote delivery is going to offer Indian companies a great ability to expand their market share globally. But that implies that they all have to think about what is their digitalisation infrastructure and that is an opportunity for all of us to go in and help them expand,'' he added.

The global partnership between Tech Mahindra and IBM spans over two decades. The companies have developed unique solutions and accelerators by leveraging IBM Blockchain, Data and AI and Security capabilities.

In April 2020, Tech Mahindra had joined IBM hybrid cloud ecosystem with the aim to help customers transform operations by enabling them to migrate core business applications to the IBM Cloud. In July, Tech Mahindra launched a new digital platform that leverages IBM blockchain for the global media and entertainment industry to enable production houses and content creators to track revenue, royalty payments, manage rights and address content piracy. PTI SR HRShrs

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF, Pak reach agreement to release around USD 500 million

The International Monetary Fund IMF and cash-strapped Pakistan on Tuesday reached an agreement over reforms paving the way for imbursement of USD 500 million as part of revival of a stalled bailout programme, the finance ministry said.The I...

Rugby-England's Willis faces extended spell on sidelines after knee injury

Wasps England flanker Jack Willis will consult a specialist to determine the full extent of a knee injury that could end his season, the Premiership clubs coach Lee Blackett said on Tuesday. Willis injured his knee after he was twisted out ...

461 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, three deaths

Mumbai reported less than 500 newCOVID-19 cases on the second day in a row on Tuesday, theBrihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.The tally of COVID-19 cases in the city increased to3,15,030 with 461 new cases and the death toll rose to 11,...

UNHCR appeals for humanitarian fund to support Burundian refugees

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, together with 33 partners, is appealing for US222.6 million to provide much needed humanitarian assistance for over 315,000 Burundian refugees during 2021.For nearly seven years, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, and t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021