Left Menu

FinMin ask ministries to surrender savings by March 20

An office memorandum issued by the Budget Division of the Ministry of Finance informed all departments and ministries that the last date for accepting the surrender of savings anticipated in the Grants for 2020-21 has been fixed at March 20, 2021.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 21:52 IST
FinMin ask ministries to surrender savings by March 20

The finance ministry on Tuesday asked departments and ministries to surrender savings, if any, for the current financial year 2020-21 by March 20. An office memorandum issued by the Budget Division of the Ministry of Finance informed all departments and ministries that the last date for accepting the surrender of savings anticipated in the Grants for 2020-21 has been fixed at March 20, 2021. ''lt is therefore requested that the surrenders of savings under each unit of Appropriation may be sent to this Ministry so as to reach the Budget Division latest by March 20,'' it said. The fund if not utilised lapses at the end of March 31 as the new Budget through the Finance Act comes in to force from new financial year which begins on April 1. While surrendering the savings, the excess or shortfall in recoveries, if any, in the respective Grants against the original estimates of recovery may also be furnished, it said. ''Although under gross system of budgeting, it is not necessary to surrender the recoveries, the excess or shortfall in recoveries is required for a review of the budgetary position with reference to the sanctioned provisions and to arrive at the net amount of surrender during the year,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Patna school principal sentenced to death for raping minor student

A Patna court has awarded the death penalty to a private school principal for raping and impregnating his 11-year-old student in the year 2018. The court also ordered Rs 15 lakh compensation to the girl.A fine of Rs 1 lakh was also imposed ...

461 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, three deaths

Mumbai reported less than 500 newCOVID-19 cases on the second day in a row on Tuesday, theBrihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.The tally of COVID-19 cases in the city increased to3,15,030 with 461 new cases and the death toll rose to 11,...

Two more bodies recovered from Tapovan tunnel, disaster toll rises to 58

Two more bodies were recovered early Tuesday from the Tapovan tunnel where efforts were underway on the 10th consecutive day to reach workers feared trapped inside after a flash flood in Uttarakhands Chamoli district.The confirmed death tol...

Smashing success: Djokovic beats Zverev, into Australian SF

APAAPAAPA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021