Left Menu

European shares end flat as mining gains offset broader losses

European shares ended flat around a one-year peak on Tuesday as a boost from major mining and bank stocks was tempered by losses in most other sectors, with investors remaining uncertain over a euro zone economic recovery. The pan-European STOXX 600 ended largely unchanged after jumping 1.3% in the previous session to its highest level since February 2020.

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 22:40 IST
European shares end flat as mining gains offset broader losses

European shares ended flat around a one-year peak on Tuesday as a boost from major mining and bank stocks was tempered by losses in most other sectors, with investors remaining uncertain over a euro zone economic recovery.

The pan-European STOXX 600 ended largely unchanged after jumping 1.3% in the previous session to its highest level since February 2020. A 2% rise in shares of Glencore helped the European mining index climb to a near 10-year high, while higher iron ore and base metal prices supported the sector.

BHP Group, the world's largest miner by market capitalization, rose 1.5% after posting its best first-half profit in seven years and declaring a record interim dividend. Commodity prices have benefited recently from expectations that increased stimulus measures and steady vaccinations will stoke global demand.

Energy stocks rose 0.5% on stronger oil prices. Bank stocks rose to a more-than 11-month high as investors bought into some sectors that have been severely hit by the pandemic. But they still remained well below pre-COVID-19 levels.

Shares of Polish lender PKO Bank Polski topped the STOXX 600 on upbeat expectations over a long-running foreign currency mortgage issue. Data showed euro zone economic output contracted by less than expected in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Other readings showed German investor morale was high over consumption picking up in the coming months, even as inflation expectations in the euro zone's largest economy were seen cooling. The STOXX 600 has struggled to reach pre-pandemic levels, lagging its peers across the Atlantic as a new round of lockdowns and disruptions to a vaccination drive hurt sentiment.

"The weakness in economic activity will continue to weigh on output in the current quarter as restrictions curtail mobility and businesses postpone reopening," analysts at TS Lombard wrote in a note. "Growth will bounce back strongly in H2 on the back of pent-up demand and an easing of restrictions, although the vigour in economic activity could be less than before."

Analysts hiked their first-quarter profit growth forecast for European listed companies to 42.7% from the 41% that was expected last week, according to Refinitiv data, on growing expectations of an economic recovery this year. But fourth-quarter earnings are now expected to have fallen 19.9% versus the 18.2% drop seen last week.

Global equities have remained in demand as U.S. President Joe Biden negotiates a $1.9 trillion stimulus package. In the euro zone, finance ministers agreed on Monday that supportive measures for the economy should stay in place as long as needed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Adidas plans to sell struggling Reebok brand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish opposition presses government for answers over Iraq killings

Turkish opposition parties pressed President Tayyip Erdogans government on Tuesday for answers over what they called a failed cross-border mission to rescue 13 captive Turks who were killed by PKK militants in northern Iraq.In a fierce parl...

Spain betting on vaccine passports to revive summer tourism

Spain hopes the introduction of vaccination passports combined with pre-travel COVID-19 testing will allow British tourists to return to Spanish destinations this summer, a tourism ministry source told Reuters on Tuesday. We support the vac...

Lawyers give EU agency notice over Greece migrant pushbacks

Human rights lawyers have called on Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, to immediately stop its activities in the Aegean Sea and formally accused the agency of violating the rights of migrants to seek asylum, as well as oth...

U'khand CM orders probe into issuance of fake golden cards under Ayushman Bharat scheme

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday asked the Dehradun district magistrate to look into complaints of issuance of fake golden cards to some people under the Ayushman Bharat scheme at a special camp held at the Doiwal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021