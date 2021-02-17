Suspicious object found on roadside in J&K's Rajouri

Suspicious object found on roadside in J&K's RajouriPTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-02-2021 12:02 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 11:14 IST
A suspicious object, believed to be an improvised explosive device (IED), was found on the roadside along the Jammu-Poonch highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday, officials said.
The bomb disposal squad of the Army has reached the site at Manjakote and is inspecting the suspicious object, they added.
Station House Officer (SHO) of the Manjakote police station Pankaj Sharma said the bomb-like object was found on the roadside around 8.30 am. ''The whole area was immediately cordoned off and the Army's bomb disposal squad was requisitioned to inspect the object,'' he said, adding that the traffic on the highway was suspended as a precautionary measure from both sides.
The traffic movement resumed subsequently after the spot was secured with sandbags and an armored vehicle, the SHO said.
