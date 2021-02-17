Brand Opus India Announces the Winners of Business Icon Awards - 2021

Left Menu

17-02-2021
Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)Business Icon Awards - 2021 has been organised by Brand Opus India to recognise the various organisations& companies, entrepreneurs & service providers for their outstanding performance and achievements in their respective fields. These Awards are going to be a small token of appreciation for the individuals who are pushing the boundaries to make an Honorable future of this society. It will motivate other great minds to strive towards aphelion. The awards are an ode to the indomitable spirit of the winners, conceived and initiated by Brand Opus India - Best Brand Management Company in India. The initiative was well supported by Success Magazine India - Magazine Partner, Untold Success Stories - Associate Partner. The list of the awardees are: Winners of Business Icon Awards- 2021:Innovative Excellence In Fashion Photography - Mr. Rohit Ganatra (Focus365); Outstanding Social Service During Pandemic In Maharashtra - Mauris Noronha; Fastest Growing Herbal Supplements & FMCG Direct Selling Company - Healtion Life Marketing Private Limited; Young Progressive Entrepreneur In Shipping And Logistics In Gujarat - Mr. Ashish Lalka, AHL Global Logistics Pvt. Ltd.; Leading Synthetic Sports Service Provider In Chhattisgarh - Mr. Shadab Iqbal, Galax Infra And Sports; Best Woman Entrepreneur For Providing Quality Logistics Services in Pune - Miss. Nishi S Shaligram; Best Debutant Cafe In Chittoor - The Cafe Garage; Young Innovative Woman Entrepreneur & Architect In North India - Ar. Meenakshi Chhabra; Most Trusted Engineering Consultant - Ashoka Engineers; Best Quality Wires And Cables In Tamil Nadu - R Miller Wires And Cables. Most Inspiring Woman Entrepreneur In Fashion Designing In Gurugram Fashion Studio In Gurugram - Mrs. Vinti Kumari; Best Visa Immigration Consultants In Hyderabad - AJ Overseas Consultant; Young Woman Entrepreneurial Leader In Luxury Travel & Concierge Services - Miss. Shreya Patharkar; Most Enterprising Businessman In Tamilnadu - Mr. Haji Mohamed And Mohamed Salman Khan; Youngest Businesswomen Of The Year In Food Industry - Mrs. Ashika Parakh Karnawat; Most Trusted Chemical Traders In Gujarat - Hari Om Enterprises, Mr. Aashish Maheshwari; Best Chocolate Boutique In Chennai - DD Chocolates, Ms. Diviya Darshan; Best Quality Medical Equipment Manufacturers In West Bengal - Meditech Systems India, Mr. Gopal Patra (CEO); Most Impactful Business Developer & Entrepreneur In Medical Equipment Industry - Mr. Gopal Patra; Fastest Growing Multibrand Two Wheeler Service Company In India - QAS Auto Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Nitin Gorivale; Best Quality FMCG Manufacturers In Assam - Hridi Food And Beverages Limited. About CompanyBrand Opus India is Best Brand Management Company in India. Brand Opus India has been established with a vision to empower the change makers, emerging startups, entrepreneurs and growing businesses to evolve as a well-known brand. Website: www.brandopusindia.com. Image: Brand Opus India - Winners of Business Icon Awards - 2021 PWRPWR

