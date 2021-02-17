Left Menu

Labour minister to launch software for 5 surveys

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 15:22 IST
Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar will launch software applications for five all India surveys, including on migrant and domestic workers on February 18, the labour ministry said on Wednesday.

Gangwar will also release instruction manuals with questionnaire for five All India Surveys being conducted by the Labour Bureau, the ministry said. These five surveys being undertaken by Labour Bureau are All India Survey on Migrant workers, All India Survey on Domestic Workers, All India Survey on Employment Generated by Professionals, All India Survey on Employment Generated in Transport Sector, and All-India Quarterly Establishment based Employment Survey. The objective of the All India Survey on Domestic Workers (DW) would be to estimate the proportion of DW in the workforce by major states and all-India and percentage distribution of these DWs / households that employ them by important socio-demographic key characteristics. The survey on migrant workers is aimed at finding the estimated number of migrant workers in India and also collecting information on their living conditions, working conditions and other socio-economic conditions. The objectives of all-India survey on employment generated by professionals are essentially two-fold, firstly to estimate the total number of active professionals in the country and secondly to capture the employment generated by these professionals. The survey on employment generated in Transport Sector would assess the employment generated in Transport Sector in India. The main objective of the All-India Quarterly Establishment based Employment Survey is to measure relative change in employment situation over successive quarters in sizeable segment of non-farm economy covering eight important sectors of the Indian economy.

The results of these surveys will be declared within seven to eight months, including six months field work. Labour Bureau, an attached office of Ministry of Labour & Employment has been at the forefront in fulfilling the data needs of various stakeholders in the field of labour & employment since 1920.

