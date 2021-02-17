Left Menu

Apollo Hospitals partners with Anatomiz3D to establish 3D printing labs across several facilities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 15:31 IST
Apollo Hospitals partners with Anatomiz3D to establish 3D printing labs across several facilities

Healthcare major Apollo Hospitals Group and Anatomiz3D Medtech Pvt Ltd on Wednesday said they will establish 3D-printing labs in various Apollo Hospitals in India, starting from Apollo Health City in Hyderabad.

The hospital's 3D-printing labs would provide medical 3D printing services for better healthcare, through the creation of anatomical models for pre-surgical planning and education, patient-specific cutting and drilling guides, and customised implants and implant moulds, the partners said.

In a virtual press conference, Apollo Hospitals Group Chairman Prathap C Reddy said that India will become a global healthcare destination, with its doctor's expertise, support services, the process protocols and most importantly the support it has from the industry, and the automation and the 3D printing.

''We are proud to once again be the pioneers in bringing the latest in medical technology to benefit our patients. It would not be wrong to say that with the Hospital 3D-printing labs, the future of healthcare is here'', he added.

As healthcare evolves, 3D-printing will play an important part of this future transformation, Reddy said.

In a similar vein, Apollo Hospitals Group Joint MD Sangita Reddy said 3D-printing has many applications in healthcare and the in-house 3D-printing labs at the hospitals will enable better patient care and treatment planning.

''Advances in 3D printing technology today produces customised, lighter, stronger, safer and higher performing products with reduced lead times and lower costs,'' she added.

All 47 locations of Apollo Hospitals where advanced orthopedic surgery is currently happening will have access to this technology, Reddy said.

Talking about the growth potential of 3D printing, Reddy said, ''3D printing is growing at a rate of around 60 per cent. It is USD 12 billion in 2020 and estimated to be USD 120 billion in 2025.'' Anatomiz3D co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Firoza Kothari said that since 2015, Anatomiz3D has believed in the potential of 3D printing in personalising healthcare and has seen itself follow a path to translate its vision to a reality.

''Our strategic collaboration with Apollo Hospitals, a progressive organisation and one of the pioneers in adopting new technologies early on that are beneficial to its patients, is a strong step towards such large scale translation,'' she added.

Together, Apollo Hospitals and Anatomiz3D aim to make customised medical devices easily accessible to patients, for an enhanced quality of life, Kothari said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria's president dispatches security chiefs to rescue abducted students

Nigerias President Muhammadu Buhari has dispatched security chiefs to coordinate rescue operation for students abducted by unidentified gunmen in the northern state of Niger on Wednesday, his spokesman said.Buhari condemned the school abduc...

UN, African Union urge Somali leaders to resume talks to overcome election impasse

In a joint statementSecretary-General Antnio Guterres and the Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat commended the people and leaders of Somalia for progress achieved in recent years towards the stabilization of the country. The hard-won gains a...

JLN Stadium at Margao to host ISL final for record third time on March 13

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Fatorda here will host the Indian Super League final on March 13 for a record third time, the organisers announced on Wednesday.The first-leg semifinals will be held at two venues -- GMC Stadium at Bambolim a...

Ashok Leyland to reduce carbon footprint by 60 pc

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland said on Wednesday it has increased the sourcing of clean energy to 60 per cent for its countrywide operations. At present, 75 per cent of its energy consumption in Tamil Nadu and 60 per cent thr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021