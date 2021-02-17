Left Menu

Govt approves over Rs 12000 cr PLI scheme for telecom sector

The Cabinet has approved production-linked incentive PLI scheme worth Rs 12,195 crore for telecom equipment manufacturing, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday.Briefing reporters after a meeting of the Cabinet, Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government is positioning India as a global powerhouse for manufacturing, and has created a conducive environment for ease of doing business.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 15:35 IST
Govt approves over Rs 12000 cr PLI scheme for telecom sector

The Cabinet has approved production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme worth Rs 12,195 crore for telecom equipment manufacturing, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday.

Briefing reporters after a meeting of the Cabinet, Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government is positioning India as a global powerhouse for manufacturing, and has created a conducive environment for ease of doing business. The Cabinet has approved production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for telecom equipment manufacturing worth Rs 12,195 crore. The government expects that the scheme will lead to Rs 2,44,200 crore incremental production of telecom equipment in the country in the next five years, Prasad said.

The minister said that soon the government will come up with a PLI scheme to encourage production of laptops and tablet PCs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria's president dispatches security chiefs to rescue abducted students

Nigerias President Muhammadu Buhari has dispatched security chiefs to coordinate rescue operation for students abducted by unidentified gunmen in the northern state of Niger on Wednesday, his spokesman said.Buhari condemned the school abduc...

UN, African Union urge Somali leaders to resume talks to overcome election impasse

In a joint statementSecretary-General Antnio Guterres and the Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat commended the people and leaders of Somalia for progress achieved in recent years towards the stabilization of the country. The hard-won gains a...

JLN Stadium at Margao to host ISL final for record third time on March 13

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Fatorda here will host the Indian Super League final on March 13 for a record third time, the organisers announced on Wednesday.The first-leg semifinals will be held at two venues -- GMC Stadium at Bambolim a...

Ashok Leyland to reduce carbon footprint by 60 pc

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland said on Wednesday it has increased the sourcing of clean energy to 60 per cent for its countrywide operations. At present, 75 per cent of its energy consumption in Tamil Nadu and 60 per cent thr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021