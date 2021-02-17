Govt approves over Rs 12000 cr PLI scheme for telecom sector

The Cabinet has approved production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme worth Rs 12,195 crore for telecom equipment manufacturing, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday.

Briefing reporters after a meeting of the Cabinet, Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government is positioning India as a global powerhouse for manufacturing, and has created a conducive environment for ease of doing business. The Cabinet has approved production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for telecom equipment manufacturing worth Rs 12,195 crore. The government expects that the scheme will lead to Rs 2,44,200 crore incremental production of telecom equipment in the country in the next five years, Prasad said.

The minister said that soon the government will come up with a PLI scheme to encourage production of laptops and tablet PCs.

