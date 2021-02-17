Left Menu

IITJ TISC, WhizHack Technologies launch India's 1st dual certificate course in cyber defense

IITJ TISC and WhizHack Technologies Private Limited announced an Advanced Certification Bootcamp in Cyber Defense. The 480 hours, 6-month intensive course will have self-paced modules, complemented by live mentoring and doubt clearing sessions by IIT Jodhpur faculty, Israeli experts, Industry exponents and access to live simulations to Israeli and Indian labs on latest cyber defence tools and techniques.

WhizHack Technologies. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): IITJ TISC and WhizHack Technologies Private Limited announced an Advanced Certification Bootcamp in Cyber Defense. The 480 hours, 6-month intensive course will have self-paced modules, complemented by live mentoring and doubt clearing sessions by IIT Jodhpur faculty, Israeli experts, Industry exponents and access to live simulations to Israeli and Indian labs on latest cyber defence tools and techniques. According to a joint study conducted by PwC India and the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) increased digitization has resulted in an increase in cyberattack incidents in India by 292 per cent. The study further adds that the cybersecurity market in India is set to grow to USD 3.05 billion by 2022, at a growth rate that is nearly 1.5 times the global growth rate of cybersecurity expenditure and create over 2 million new job opportunities by 2025. US and India are the top two countries facing cyber-attacks and there's a huge talent shortage in India.

Commenting on the Dual Certificate program, Prof Santanu Chaudhury, Director IIT Jodhpur, said, "The biggest cybersecurity challenge faced by Indian organizations is the shortage of adequately skilled cybersecurity professionals and to train people on new threats like IoT-based endpoint attacks - Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) that are unique until the attack happens. IIT Jodhpur TISC along with WhizHack intends to create a self-reliant India by training professionals with latest skillsets that can safeguard the interests of India's enterprises, including 5-7 crore SMEs and their ecosystem." According to Kaushik Ray, COO, WhizHack Technologies, "To tackle the exploding high tech cybercriminal network, India needs to establish a new paradigm of constant learning and relearning for professionals in this field, combining the latest and best of Indian and Global knowledge and skillsets. WhizHack, in partnership with Cybint Israel, will provide a unique opportunity to Indian youth to specialize in Cyber Defense that is witnessing a global shortage of talent. The dual certification from the best of India and Globe will allow graduates to build sustainable global career pathways."

IITJ TISC plays a vital role in IIT Jodhpur's vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem by enabling freedom to innovate through R&D intensity, industry interaction, IP protection, partnerships with start-up ecosystem and institutional set up to handhold entrepreneurs. It houses incubation projects supported by the Ministry of MSME and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), BIRAC DBT etc. WhizHack Technologies is the first truly Indian company creating a vertically integrated cyber ecosystem. WhizHack and IIT Jodhpur have an MoU for the establishment of a new Centre of Excellence (CoE) for innovations in Cyber Security, AI and IoT. WhizHack also has forged deep scientific collaboration in strategic fields with top knowledge institutions in USA, Canada and EU, including Cybint, Israel. This is also part of the India-Israel MOU on cyber collaboration led by Noa Hakim, Israel National Cyber Directorate, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel and with the ongoing support of Barak Granot and the Foreign Trade Administration - Ministry of Economy and Industry, Israel.

