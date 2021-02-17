Left Menu

More firms embrace Chinese market opportunities at CIIE

China has become the worlds second largest cosmetics consumer market, according to recent data released by National Bureau of Statistics of China.Many South Korean cosmetic enterprises expanded into Chinas cosmetic market through the China International Import Expo CIIE, which is viewed by many multinationals as an important gateway to the Chinese market.Amore Pacific, a well-known South Korean cosmetics group, has participated in three editions of the CIIE.

PTI | Shanghai | Updated: 17-02-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 16:09 IST
More firms embrace Chinese market opportunities at CIIE

SHANGHAI, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China's cosmetics retail sales reached 292.2 billion yuan ($45.39 billion) in 2019, a growth of 12.6 percent compared to 2018. China has become the world's second largest cosmetics consumer market, according to recent data released by National Bureau of Statistics of China.

Many South Korean cosmetic enterprises expanded into China's cosmetic market through the China International Import Expo (CIIE), which is viewed by many multinationals as an important gateway to the Chinese market.

Amore Pacific, a well-known South Korean cosmetics group, has participated in three editions of the CIIE. At the third one, the group's exhibition area was doubled from the previous edition and many new products were launched.

Gao Xiangqin, president of Amore Pacific in China, said that China, as a significant market for leading fashion trends, still has huge domestic demand. The CIIE opens up significant consumer potential for the world.

''We have successively participated in the CIIE for three consecutive years. We found two or three partners in every edition. The intended turnover reached in the CIIE accounted for 30 percent of our brand's annual sales in China,'' said Cao Ye, chief representative in China of UNI Cheju.

Many South Korean firms across a variety of industries and sectors have recognized the opportunities provided by the expo. Each year's edition of the expo has seen a prevailing number of South Korean firms compared with the number of firms from other countries. In 2020, more than 100 South Korean firms took part in the event.

In order to woo more South Korean firms, an online promotional event targeting these companies was held on Feb 2, with more than 100 South Korean enterprises participating, including auto parts supplier Hyundai Mobis and semiconductor supplier SK Hynix.

''Last year, many South Korean companies overcame difficulties brought by the COVID-19 pandemic to attend the CIIE in November. They have become our important partners in times of trouble,'' said Sun Chenghai, deputy director-general of CIIE Bureau, at the event.

According to an announcement made at the online meeting, Hyundai Motor Group, South Korea's largest automaker, will bring its three whole vehicle brands, as well as auto supplier Hyundai Mobis, to the expo this year, and will likely become the largest enterprise exhibitor in terms of exhibition area.

The third CIIE, which was held in November last year, attracted enterprises from 124 countries and regions, covered an exhibition area of 360,000 square meters and witnessed debuts of 411 new products, technologies and services. A total of $72.6 billion of intended deals were made.

Preparations for the fourth CIIE, which will be held in Shanghai from Nov 5-10, 2021, are well underway. Hundreds of enterprises have signed up to attend.

Companies interested in attending the fourth edition can book a spot through this registration link:https://www.ciie.org/ciie/f/book/register?locale=enPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1439807/CIIE.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1077995/CIIE_Logo.jpg PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Senegal expects first delivery of China's Sinopharm vaccine

Senegal is expecting its first delivery of COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday after paying for 200,000 doses from Chinas Sinopharm. Like other African countries that have struggled to procure vaccines, Senegal is still waiting for disbursements...

UK inflation heads up as locked-down consumers spend from home

British inflation edged up in January as consumers hunkered down with new sofas and duvets and spent more on food, video games and other home entertainment as they went into a third national coronavirus lockdown.Annual consumer price inflat...

PM Modi lauds IT industry for resilience during Corona period at NTLF

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi addressed the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum NTLF today via video conferencing.Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister lauded the IT industry for their resilience during the Corona period. Wh...

Ryanair loses legal fight against French, Swedish airline state aid

Ryanair on Wednesday lost its fight against the state aid granted to rivals including Air France and Swedens SAS after a top European court said such schemes were not discriminatory amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The judgment from the Luxembou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021