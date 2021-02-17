One-of-a-kind online school launches in India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): A one-of-a-kind online school has launched in India. Known as Cyboard School, it is a brainchild of two serial entrepreneurs and visionaries - Rajat Singhal, Co-founder & CEO, and Kunal Singhal, Co-founder & CTO. Its salient feature is a hybrid model of delivery encompassing a mix of online classes which will be followed by physical camps spread over 30 days in a year and few city-level Interactions. The school targets enrolment of about 5000 students in Standards 1-3 by the end of March 2021 and acquire 1 per cent of India's K-12 market share by 2025. It aims to overcome the drawbacks in conventional K-12 education, including lack of personalized learning, lack of requisite infrastructure and good teachers, limited student-teacher interaction and increased dependence on tuitions and impart futuristic education to students through state-of-the-art infrastructure, expert faculty members, irrespective of any geographical barriers.

"India possesses one of the largest educational systems in the world. The Online K-12 segment is projected to be nearly 3.7 times its existing size of USD 1.16 Bn to USD 4.3 Bn by 2025. The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the significance of digitization across sectors and education is no exception," Rajat Singhal, Co-founder, Cyboard School. "We are excited to embark on this new journey in our endeavour to facilitate anywhere access to education. Through a hybrid model, personalized attention

and leveraging of state-of-the-art technology, Cyboard School overcomes the drawbacks in conventional education," he added. Cyboard School will commence initially with classes 1st, 2nd and 3rd. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies, updated curriculum and the latest pedagogy to provide individualized attention to students are some of its unique value propositions. The school encourages Adaptive Learning to lay a strong conceptual foundation thereby eliminating the need for external tuitions. It also leverages AI for facial recognition and body language assessment.

The school is based on a monthly fee model. It will ensure economies of scale through advanced technology solutions. The school has been co-founded by Rajat Singhal and Kunal Singhal. CA Rajat Singhal is a serial entrepreneur with a vast experience in multiple domains viz, Education, Finance, Hospitality and Real Estate. From bootstrapping businesses; to mobilizing and completing stuck-up projects; to land acquisitions; to turning loss-making ventures into profitable ones, he has an experience of turning difficulties into opportunities which is also the case in Cyboard School.

Kunal Singhal is currently spearheading a transformation at EAZY ERP Technologies Pvt. Ltd. as a Managing Director with an objective to add innovative products and supporting tech startups to grow. He has also been the face of industry forums in different roles such as Co-Chairman, PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Elected Council Member, ICT & Electronics Committee and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Haryana. Further, Singhal has been conferred with many awards and accolades at different national & global platforms including. 'Emerging Entrepreneur in Make in India' by SME Channel, 2016, Sarthi 'SME Excellence Award', 2016, 'Outstanding Excellence Award' in Global Business at ICEIL 2018, Skoch Excellence Award 2018, DQ Award for 'Innovation in Supply Chain Visibility' 2018. The management team comprises mentors, technopreneurs, curriculum and content development experts and excellent administrators. Each master teacher would be teaching nearly 1000 students at a time while the AI tools embedded in the Platform will help minimize parental support and maintain the utmost level of discipline.

Additionally, there would be assistant teachers for every 40 students below the master teachers for doubt clearance. Each kid will be given time slots to raise doubts and the top three queries will be solved, handled and explained by the master teacher and the rest would be taken up by assistant teachers/coordinators. A series of daily, weekly and monthly assessments would be held regularly for kids' assessment. Extra classes without any additional fee would be structured to fill in the gaps, wherever required. A 3-tier structure of SMEs, Master Subject Teachers and Assistant Teachers along with AI-driven assessments would ensure personalized attention to every kid.

Cyboard is a 100 per cent online school that offers the best of all worlds: stress-free, systematic and structured virtual classes from the comfort and safety of your own home. All you need is a computer or a tablet or a smartphone and an internet connection and you can learn from anywhere. The teachers work remotely and have a curriculum which is an amalgamation of the best national and international curriculums designed in the most effective & efficient prototype by industry's leaders. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)