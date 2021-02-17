Left Menu

Singapore receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccines

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 17-02-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 16:52 IST
Singapore receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccines
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Singapore received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, two weeks after the authorities approved its use to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The vaccines were carried on board Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight SQ7137, a scheduled freighter service from Brussels, and arrived in Singapore at about 1.40 pm (local time).

This is the second vaccine approved for use in Singapore, which received the first shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine on December 21.

''The vaccines were prioritised for loading into the aircraft in Brussels and was given precedence during unloading in Singapore. They were then transported to SATS' cold-chain facility, Coolport, for subsequent storage and ground transportation,'' Channel News Asia reported, citing a statement from Singapore Airlines (SIA) on Wednesday.

The Health Sciences Authority had granted interim authorisation on February 3 for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to be used in Singapore on people aged 18 years and above.

Explaining its role in the vaccine handling process, Singapore Airport Terminal Services (SATS) said once the shipment arrives at the airport, the temperature-controlled cargo containers would be unloaded to cool dollies, which have temperature loggers and location tracking features.

The containers are then brought to Coolport in an ''unbroken cold chain'', it added.

At Coolport, individual checks are conducted before the containers are stored in cold rooms with the required temperature range. They will then be transferred via dedicated temperature-controlled truck docks for delivery by agents or freight forwarders.

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have to be stored at very low temperatures because they are made from easily-destroyed genetic material called mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid).

Moderna's vaccine can be stored at -20 degrees Celsius and lasts in a fridge for 30 days, while Pfizer's vaccine has to be stored at -70 degrees Celsius and lasts for only five days at standard refrigerator temperatures, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Life Health Foods Launches So Good Protein+ in a Brand-New Look and Delicious Flavours

First choice of health-conscious consumers, So Good in 5 waysMumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire IndiaLife Health Foods India Pvt. Ltd., a pioneer in the health beverage segment, launches their new brand So Good protein, dairy-free pl...

EU wants vaccine contracts to include anti-variant clauses, EU chief

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday the EU wants its COVID-19 vaccine contracts to include flexibility for virus variants. This would allow the bloc to gain access to possible upgraded shots that may offer b...

Two Armymen injured in road accident, hospitalised

Two Army personnel were injured on Wednesday when the vehicle they were travelling in fell down from a bridge in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.The Army vehicle broke the bridges railing after its driver lost control o...

Taapsee, Richa and others celebrate Priya Ramani's acquittal in MJ Akbar defamation case

Prominent Bollywood celebrities, including actors Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, and filmmaker Onir on Wednesday hailed journalist Priya Ramanis acquittal in MJ Akbars criminal defamation case over allegations of sexual harassment.Additional ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021