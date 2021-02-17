Left Menu

Ashok Leyland to reduce carbon footprint by 60 pc

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland said on Wednesday it has increased the sourcing of clean energy to 60 per cent for its countrywide operations.

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland said on Wednesday it has increased the sourcing of clean energy to 60 per cent for its countrywide operations. At present, 75 per cent of its energy consumption in Tamil Nadu and 60 per cent throughout India is procured through the solar rooftop, solar ground mount and wind-based renewable energy.

Hinduja Renewables, part of the Hinduja Group, is focused on building sustainable and clean energy plants and has built a solar plant for Ashok Leyland with a capacity of 75 MWp located in Sivagangai district of Tamil Nadu. The plant is one of the largest group captive solar plants in India serving a single client. The plant is expected to generate over 120 million units of power annually.

"The project will enable Ashok Leyland to significantly reduce its carbon footprint, thereby helping it achieve its sustainability goals," said Shom Hinduja, President of Alternative Energy and Sustainability Initiatives at Hinduja Group. "We are evaluating the operations globally and have planned similar environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) initiatives across the different companies," he said in a statement.

Vipin Sondhi, Managing Director and CEO of Ashok Leyland, said sourcing energy from this captive solar power plant will ensure abatement of 85,000 tonnes of carbon emissions which is equal to planting 1.57 lakh trees annually. "We are committed to this path of sustainability and will work towards a greener tomorrow," he said.

