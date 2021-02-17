Left Menu

Kochi Metro Rail allowed to use drones for IURWTS project

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 17:26 IST
Kochi Metro Rail allowed to use drones for IURWTS project
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The government has allowed Kochi Metro Rail Ltd to use drones for the Integrated Urban Regeneration & Water Transport System (IURWTS) project, subject to certain conditions.

The conditional approval is valid till December 31 this year or until full operationalisation of Digital Sky Platform (Phase-1), whichever is earlier, according to a release issued on Wednesday.

''The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have granted a conditional exemption for Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) usage to Kochi Metro Rail Limited, Kerala for IURWTS,'' the release said.

Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) should obtain necessary clearances from the local administration, defence ministry, home ministry, Air Force and Airport Authority of India (AAI) as applicable prior to operating a RPAS.

Senselmage Technologies, engaged by KMRL through Techno Vision Survey & Mappings Ltd, would only operate the RPAS, as per the release.

Photographs and video graphs taken through RPAS should be used by only KMRL, which would also be responsible for safety and security of RPAS and data collected through it.

''The operation of RPAS shall be restricted to day operations (from sunrise to Sunset), within Visual Line of Sight (VLOS) in uncontrolled airspace only...,'' the release said.

Among other conditions, the operator has to intimate the schedule of operation to DGCA well in advance for conducting safety oversight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP MLA takes swipe at Maharashtra govt as COVID-19 cases spike

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar on Wednesday targeted the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government over the rising number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the state.Since last Wednesday, Maharashtra has been reporting more than 3,000 cases on a daily basis. On...

Saudi minister: Oil producers must remain extremely cautious

Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Wednesday that it was too early to declare victory against the COVID-19 virus and that oil producers must remain extremely cautious.We are in a much better place than we were...

Life Health Foods Launches So Good Protein+ in a Brand-New Look and Delicious Flavours

First choice of health-conscious consumers, So Good in 5 waysMumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire IndiaLife Health Foods India Pvt. Ltd., a pioneer in the health beverage segment, launches their new brand So Good protein, dairy-free pl...

EU wants vaccine contracts to include anti-variant clauses, EU chief

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday the EU wants its COVID-19 vaccine contracts to include flexibility for virus variants. This would allow the bloc to gain access to possible upgraded shots that may offer b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021