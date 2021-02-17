Left Menu

TN CM hails Amazon's decision to invest in the state

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-02-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 18:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday welcomed Amazon's decision to start device manufacturing here, saying it will create more jobs.

Amazon had on Tuesday said it will begin manufacturingAmazon Devices, including Fire TV sticks, here later this year in partnership with Foxconn's subsidiary, Cloud NetworkTechnology.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister expressed delight over the company's announcement.

''I am delighted in welcoming the decision of @amazonINto set up a manufacturing unit in Chennai. I am sure that this initiative will create more job opportunities for the young talents in TN #TNAhead,'' he said in the tweet.

The company had said on Tuesday that this was the first Amazon manufacturing line in India, reiterating its commitment to the Government of India'sMake in India' for an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad had said Amazon's decision to set up the manufacturing line here was a welcome move, and that it will enhance domestic production capacities and create jobs as well.

