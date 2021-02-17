Ireland baby wipes brand WaterWipes eyes 10 pc market share in India in 2-3 yrs

Left Menu

Irelands WaterWipes, a premium baby wipes brand that recently entered India, has said the company is eyeing about 10 per cent market share in 2-3 years.Currently, WaterWipes is available in major Indian cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Ireland's WaterWipes, a premium baby wipes brand that recently entered India, has said the company is eyeing about 10 per cent market share in 2-3 years.

Currently, WaterWipes is available in major Indian cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. However, the company is planning to expand to other parts of the country through tie-ups with e-commerce platforms that will help it reach 10 per cent market share in 2-3 years, the company said in a statement.

The Indian market size for baby wipes stands at about Rs 400 crore, the company stated.

Keeping Indian consumers and their buying behaviour in mind, WaterWipes has kept its product price range starting from Rs 99. WaterWipes travel pack is priced at Rs 99.

The baby wipes products are being imported from the company's facility in Drogheda in Ireland.

WaterWipes, which is available across over 50 countries, will continue to supply baby wipes in India from its Ireland manufacturing facility.

