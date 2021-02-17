Nureca IPO subscribed 39.93 times on last day

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 18:44 IST
The initial public offer of Nureca Limited, which is into the business of home healthcare and wellness products, was subscribed 39.93 times on the last day of subscription on Wednesday. The Rs 100 crore-public issue received bids for 5,59,65,945 shares against 14,01,595 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE. The category meant for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 3.10 times, non institutional investors 31.59 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) 166.65 times. The price range for the offer was at Rs 396-400 per share. Last week, Nureca raised Rs 44.55 crore from two anchor investors. ITI Capital was the manager to the offer.

