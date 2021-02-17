Left Menu

Bus tragedy in MP: Four officials suspended

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 17-02-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 23:21 IST
Bus tragedy in MP: Four officials suspended

Madhya Pradesh Chief MinisterShivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday night suspended theRegional Transport Officer (RTO) of Sidhi district and threeofficials of the MP Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) after51 persons lost their lives in a bus accident.

''I am suspending MPRDC's divisional manager, AGM andmanager,'' Chouhan told reporters at Sidhi on Wednesday night.

''Sixty-two passengers were traveling in a 32-seaterbus. Who was responsible for this? So the concerned RTO isalso being suspended. Action will be taken against others whoare responsible for the incident too,'' he added.

The accident took place on Tuesday morning near Patnavillage, 80 km from the Sidhi district headquarters, when abus heading from Sidhi to Satna fell into a canal which ispart of the Bansagar dam project.

The death toll went up to 51 with the recovery of fourmore bodies on Wednesday.

Chouhan met bereaved families of victims during theday and offered condolences besides handing over cheques offinancial assistance of Rs seven lakh.

He reached Rampur Naikin at around 2 pm and met thefamily members of Atharv Gupta and Vimala Dwivedi who losttheir lives in the accident. He also visited Churhat,Pachokhar, Padariya, Kukdijhar, Budhraha and some othervillages to meet the kin of the deceased.

Sources said the 38-seater bus -- 32-seater by someaccounts -- had diverted from its permitted route to avoidtraffic jams and bad roads.

Meanwhile, bus driver Balendu Vishwakarma, who hasbeen detained, claimed while speaking to reporters that heheard a strange sound before the bus plunged into the water.

''The bus left at 5.30 am from Sidhi and reached theaccident site at around 7.30 am. I heard a sound before itskidded into the canal,'' he said.

He was apprehended on Wednesday morning from adjoiningSatna district.

Asked about the number of passengers inside, he saidhe didn't count, but the number should be around 55.

The bus was 32-seater, he said.

He was rescuedby some people and reached Satna afterwalking some distance and taking another bus, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Microsoft Office app expands to iPad; combines Word, Excel & PowerPoint tools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Adityanath calls on Guv Anandiben Patel

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on Governor Anandiben Patel here on Wednesday, a day before the joint sitting of the state legislature on the first day of the Budget session.The chief minister met the governor at the Raj...

Central European leaders urge for faster vaccine deliveries

Central European leaders on Wednesday pushed for speedier deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines from every reliable manufacturer to speed up inoculations which they said is the way to conquer the pandemic and jump-start Europes economic recovery....

White House cyber adviser says it will take months to investigate hack

The White Houses top cybersecurity adviser said on Wednesday an investigation into a sprawling Russian hacking operation against the U.S., known as the SolarWinds hack, will take several more months to complete.White House Deputy National S...

"Kingpin" of inter-state gang of robbers arrested from Indore

The Jalna police have arrested anIndore-basedman who is allegedly the kingpin of an inter-state criminal gang involved in burglaries in Maharashtra andadjoining states, an official said on Wednesday.The Local Crime Branch LCB arrested the a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021