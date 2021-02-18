Sarva eyes 1 mn monthly active users for yoga app

Left Menu

Yoga-based wellness brand Sarva aims to cross the one-million monthly active users mark over the next one year through its digital platform as more people embrace healthier lifestyles for mental and physical well-being.Sarva is backed by investors like Fireside Ventures, Mantra Capital and the Cutting Edge Group as well as celebrities Jennifer Lopez, Malaika Arora and Shikhar Dhawan, among others.The COVID-19 pandemic placed a huge burden on peoples mental and physical health and well-being and year 2020 was one of change, reckoning, transformation, and shift towards a better lifestyle.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 12:48 IST
Yoga-based wellness brand Sarva aims to cross the one-million monthly active users mark over the next one year through its digital platform as more people embrace healthier lifestyles for mental and physical well-being.

Sarva is backed by investors like Fireside Ventures, Mantra Capital and the Cutting Edge Group as well as celebrities Jennifer Lopez, Malaika Arora and Shikhar Dhawan, among others.

''The COVID-19 pandemic placed a huge burden on people's mental and physical health and well-being and year 2020 was one of change, reckoning, transformation, and shift towards a better lifestyle. From April to January, we have about a half a million downloads and from that, about 2.5 per cent are paying users and a large part of this growth has come organically,'' Sarva founder Sarvesh Shashi told PTI.

The company's quarter-on-quarter revenue growth of over 50 per cent since the digital launch in April 2020 goes on to show the increasing need for yoga in people's lives, he added.

Shashi said the company has moved from a mix of online-offline presence to focusing on online delivery of service and that will continue for the next few years.

''We have three very critical objectives - user growth, engagement growth and revenue growth. We believe that we want to maintain a healthy mix of all these three...We will keep reinvesting our money in three critical parts - technology, content and marketing,'' Shashi added.

He noted that the company is also looking at hosting 'Masterclasses' on the platform with celebrities and trainers for more personalised user experience. Sarva recently re-launched its app with over 1,500 hours of content, including different kinds of yoga workout videos, different audios of guided meditation, mindfulness music, sleep stories and curated healthy recipes.

It also allows personalisation with features such as goal-based program recommendations catering to people at different stages of their yoga practice.

Shashi said the company will provide one-year free access to yoga and mindfulness programme and the aim is to positively impact the lives of 5 million users through the period.

