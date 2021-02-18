Left Menu

Jewellery industry innovated: JewelFlix crossed association of 500+ leading Jewellers in India

JewelFlix, an online jewellery marketplace, has successfully associated and connected more than 500 Jewellers together, including retailers, wholesalers, and manufacturers across India to date.

ANI | Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 18-02-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 12:57 IST
Jewellery industry innovated: JewelFlix crossed association of 500+ leading Jewellers in India
JewelFlix logo. Image Credit: ANI

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): JewelFlix, an online jewellery marketplace, has successfully associated and connected more than 500 Jewellers together, including retailers, wholesalers, and manufacturers across India to date. In the past two years since its inception, JewelFlix has taken the initiative to take the Indian Jewellery market from offline to online market and put all the gems and jewellery stores in front of consumers.

JewelFlix has recently disclosed that they have catalogued over 41,500 plus unique jewellery products from 500 plus jewellers across India. Now, it is in the process of participating in many exclusive jewellery exhibitions to connect with more Jewellers. The goal of JewelFlix is to bring digitalisation in Indian jewellery market by connecting more than 5 lakh jewellers together; like retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers across the country. And it is currently leading in the numbers. This is being achieved by creating an online presence for each associated jewellery store. Developing e-catalogues, promoting, branding, and providing end to end digital marketing solutions to the jewellers is the prime focus of the company.

The founder and CEO of JewelFlix, Savai Khatri, along with the Co-founder Vikram Jain are experienced jewellers themselves with more than 12 years of experience in gems and jewellery. They believe that the Indian market still has a lot of untapped potential for jewellers, which has led to the establishment of 'Tansh Jewels Private Limited'. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Man dies in lightning strike in Buldhana district

A 60-year-old man died in alightning strike at a village in Maharashtras Buldhanadistrict on Thursday, an official said.The incident took place in the morning hours, whenlightning struck Babarao Rindhe, who was working on a field atTandulwa...

Africa COVID-19 deaths near 100,000 after second wave

Africas total reported death toll from COVID-19 was approaching 100,000 on Thursday, a fraction of those reported on other continents but rising fast as a second wave of infections overwhelms hospitals. The continents reported deaths, at 99...

Malala Yousafzai questions Imran Khan, Pak Army over threatening post by Taliban terrorist

A terrorist outfit, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistans TTP former spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan, who took the responsibility for having shot Malala Yousfzai in 2012, has now threatened Nobel Laureate on Wednesday by posting on Twitter, next time, ...

Airpower can bring asymmetric results if time, place chosen correctly: Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria

Airpower can bring asymmetric results if the time and place are chosen correctly, said Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Thursday.Bhadauria was speaking at the Air Force Museum today after he released retired Air Marshal Bh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021