Left Menu

UPDATE 2-Shell signs oil and gas, exploration agreements with Venezuela

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright visited in February. Shell has had a long-running offshore gas project ⁠in Venezuela called Dragon that experienced setbacks in recent years as U.S. policy toward Venezuela shifted. ​In February, Shell said that general licenses for oil and gas exploration issued ⁠by the U.S. will allow the company to move forward with the project.

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2026 02:26 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 02:26 IST
UPDATE 2-Shell signs oil and gas, exploration agreements with Venezuela

Oil major Shell inked several oil agreements with ‌the Venezuelan government on Thursday that span offshore gas and onshore oil and gas opportunities, the company said in a statement. It also signed several technical and commercial agreements with ‌Venezuelan engineering company VEPICA, as well as with KBR and U.S. oil services ‌firm Baker Hughes. Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez hosted U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum in the South American country this week. Burgum is the second cabinet secretary to visit Venezuela since a January U.S. ⁠raid that ​captured President Nicolas ⁠Maduro. U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright visited in February.

Shell has had a long-running offshore gas project ⁠in Venezuela called Dragon that experienced setbacks in recent years as U.S. policy toward Venezuela shifted. ​In February, Shell said that general licenses for oil and gas exploration issued ⁠by the U.S. will allow the company to move forward with the project. A sweeping oil reform ⁠passed ​by Venezuela's legislature in January lowered taxes, expanded the oil ministry's decision-making power and granted autonomy for private producers, among other measures meant to boost investment. TV FANB, ⁠a Venezuelan state television channel focused on the armed forces, said in a post ⁠on Telegram ⁠that the new agreements with Shell "reaffirms that Venezuela continues to be a safe and reliable destination for foreign investment."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Iran's World Cup uncertainty leaves Tucson training facility in limbo

Soccer-Iran's World Cup uncertainty leaves Tucson training facility in limbo

 Global
2
US House narrowly rejects Iran war powers resolution in early test of Trump's strategy

US House narrowly rejects Iran war powers resolution in early test of Trump'...

 United States
3
CORRECTED-Trump: want to finish Iran then Cuba 'question of time'

CORRECTED-Trump: want to finish Iran then Cuba 'question of time'

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Trump: want to finish Iran then Cuba 'question of time'

UPDATE 1-Trump: want to finish Iran then Cuba 'question of time'

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026