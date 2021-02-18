Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 13:40 IST
Delhi Metro shuts entry, exit at Tikri Border, 3 other stations
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Entry and exit at four metro stations, including at Tikri Border, one of the epicenters of the farmers' agitation, were shut on Thursday by DMRC authorities in view of the security situation.

The Tikri Border metro station is just near the farmers' protest site.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted on Thursday to inform the closure of entry and exit at these four stations.

''Security Update Entry/exit for Tikri Border, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Bahadurgarh City, and Brig. Hoshiar Singh has been closed,'' it tweeted.

The Delhi Police on Thursday tightened security in several parts of the national capital, especially near railway tracks, in view of the ''rail roko'' (rail blockade) called by the farmer groups protesting against the Centre's new agri laws, officials said.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions spearheading the protest, last week had announced the rail blockade to press for its demand of repealing the legislation.

The SKM had said the blockade will be held across the country from 12 pm to 4 pm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

