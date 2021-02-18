FIL Industries bags CII cold chain award

FIL Industries bags CII cold chain awardPTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-02-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 15:53 IST
Jammu and Kashmir-based FIL industries has been conferred a national award by the CII in the category of backward integration at the 5th CII Cold Chain Awards, the company said on Thursday.
FIL group is a diversified business organisation with interests in agriculture, food and beverages, tourism, hospitality and mountain infrastructure development.
The 5th edition of CII Cold Chain Award was held on a virtual platform on Wednesday. FIL Industries Director Owais Altaf Syed said that the CII's consistent advisory and consultative processes have helped FIL Industries to improvise and emerge as one of the major players in this category in the region.
The company said the FIL has been working closely with the Indian farmers for over three decades and is actively involved in providing product and services for pre and post harvest management together with offering value addition to the farmers produce through its ware-house and processing units.
