Facebook 'bully' move in Australia shows need for regulation, UK trade body says

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-02-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 15:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Facebook's move to block all media content in Australia shows why countries around the world need robust regulation to stop tech giants from behaving like a "school yard bully", the head of the UK's news media trade group said. News Media Association chairman Henry Faure Walker said Facebook's ban during a global pandemic was "a classic example of a monopoly power being the schoolyard bully, trying to protect its dominant position with scant regard for the citizens and customers it supposedly serves."

"Facebook's actions in Australia demonstrate precisely why we need jurisdictions across the globe, including the UK, to coordinate to deliver robust regulation to create a truly level playing between the tech giants and news publishers."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

