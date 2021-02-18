Sicagen Wins Annual Performance Award From Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited

The recognition acknowledges Sicagen’s excellent services and support in 2020Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India– Business Wire India• Sicagen provides product support for the Woodward Governors installed on various turbines at Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers’ Trombay and Thal sites in Maharashtra.

• Sicagen has been a Woodward Authorised Facility since 1990.​​Sicagen India Limited (Sicagen), a leading integrated, value-added solutions provider for infrastructure, industrial packaging, and speciality chemicals, and part of AM International - Singapore, received the annual performance award from Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited (RCF), a Miniratna PSU. The recognition acknowledges Sicagen’s excellent and timely services and product support provided to RCF during 2020.

Sicagen provides product support for the Woodward Governors installed on various turbines at RCF’s Trombay and Thal sites in Maharashtra. The scope of Sicagen’s services includes periodic overhauling, repair and calibration, emergency field service support, sales and upgrades.

Mr. Ashwin Muthiah, Chairman, Sicagen & Founder Chairman, AM International, said, “The performance award from RCF, one of India’s Miniratna PSU, is testimony to our team’s commitment to ensure customer delight even during trying times. I congratulate the team at Sicagen for their dedication, determination and diligence. I’m confident that they will continue to raise the bar and set new benchmarks for performance and customer services.” Sicagen has been a Woodward Authorised Facility since 1990. As an authorised centre, the company serves as an AISF, reseller, and Sub-RTR of PM Controls India. Sicagen oversees the sales, servicing, maintenance, and repair of Woodward Engine & Turbine Controls and Retrofits. A trained workforce, genuine spares and a Woodward test bench ensure quality repair and service. Besides Woodward, Sicagen is also in partnerships with other international market leaders such as Norgren, Eaton and Danfoss.

About Sicagen India Ltd Sicagen is a leading integrated, value-added solutions provider for infrastructure, industrial packaging, power control systems, and specialty chemicals for water treatment. We enable the region's development imperative through a one-stop customer-oriented approach, with a presence across India and South East Asia. Sicagen is a part of the Singapore-based AM International group. With five synergistic business verticals and two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Sicagen has a presence across six countries.

www.sicagen.com About AM International Holdings Pte Ltd AM International is a diversified multinational group of companies with a federated operating architecture. Headquartered in Singapore, millions of customers have trusted the Group’s businesses for over six decades. Today, many AMIH companies are market leaders with footprints across South East Asia, India, and the United Kingdom. The Group's business verticals include fertilisers, supply chain, petrochemicals, infrastructure, healthcare, and green energy.

www.aminternational.sg To View the Image Click on the Link Below:Sicagen Mumbai team receiving the award PWRPWR

