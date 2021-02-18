Wistron to resume production soon: Karnataka Minister

Bengaluru, Feb 18 (PTI)Taiwan-based Wistron, amanufacturer on contract for Apple Inc, is set to resumeproduction at Kolar in Karnataka in the next few days, stateLarge and Medium Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar saidhere on Thursday.

The factory at Narasapura in Kolar district had beenshut since December 12 when about 4,000 employees vandalisedthe facility over wage-related issues.

The company, which had removed its vice-presidentoverseeing the India operations, had admitted to some workersnot being paid correctly or on time and had apologised forthe lapse.

A team led by Sudipto Gupta, managing director ofWistron, met Shettar at Vidhana Soudha and apprised him onresuming the re-appointment process to commence production inthe facility.

Shettar regretted that such an incident had takenplace.

However, the industry-friendly Karnataka has been workinghard to create a supportive environment for industries.

It is a matter of happiness that the re-appointment processhas started and production ready to resume,'' Shettar said.

He added that support would be extended by the stategovernment and the Industries Department.

On February 9, the Wistron Smart Devices CEO David Shen hadannounced restarting the operations at Kolar.

He had said the company has been working on improvingacross the board to raise standards and fix the issues.

''All employees have been promptly and fully paid, and weimplemented new hiring and payroll systems to ensure everyoneis paid correctly and provided the correct documentationgoing forward,'' Shen had said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)