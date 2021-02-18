Left Menu

Domestic air passenger traffic up by 5.6 pc in January

Domestic airlines flew 77.3 lakh passengers in January, nearly 5.6 per cent more than 73.3 lakh in the previous month, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 18:02 IST
The industry clocks gradual recovery as Covid-19 cases decline. Image Credit: ANI

Domestic airlines flew 77.3 lakh passengers in January, nearly 5.6 per cent more than 73.3 lakh in the previous month, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Thursday. However, the number was 39.5 per cent down from pre-Covid level of 1.27 crore in January 2020, data released by DGCA showed.

The passenger load factor of major scheduled commercial airlines was 64 to 76 per cent in January which was just about the same levels recorded in December 2020. Private carrier IndiGo carried 42 lakh passenger to clock a passenger load factor of 69.3 per cent and a market share of 54.3 per cent.

Its rival SpiceJet carried 9.92 lakh passengers and had a load factor of 76.6 per cent with a market share of 12.8 per cent. Air India's domestic load factor was at 66.2 per cent with a market share of 10.3 per cent while GoAir recorded a load factor of 64.9 per cent and a market share of 8.2 per cent. (ANI)

