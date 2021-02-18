Left Menu

CPIM slams govt over hike in petrol prices

The CPIM on Thursday slammed the government over the hike in petrol prices and claimed that over the last six years the Modi government has hiked excise duties on petroleum products by 217 per cent.The Left party demanded an immediate rollback of the price hike on petrol.For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in Rajasthan on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked for the ninth day in a row.Petrol and diesel prices were increased by 25 paise per litre each, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 18:11 IST
CPIM slams govt over hike in petrol prices

The CPI(M) on Thursday slammed the government over the hike in petrol prices and claimed that over the last six years the Modi government has hiked excise duties on petroleum products by ''217 per cent''.

The Left party demanded an immediate rollback of the price hike on petrol.

For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in Rajasthan on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked for the ninth day in a row.

Petrol and diesel prices were increased by 25 paise per litre each, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. In Sriganganagar town of Rajasthan, petrol price soared to Rs 100.13 a litre on Wednesday.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) in a statement said what is worse is that the hikes have come at a time when international oil prices have fallen with the base price for petrol being Rs 47.12 in 2014 to Rs 29.34 in 2021, which is nearly 50 per cent, ''The main reason for these escalating prices is the unbridled hike in the excise duties by the central government, which today is 38 per cent of the cost of petrol. The tax levied by the Centre increased by a whopping 217 per cent since this Modi government assumed office in 2014,'' it said.

''These hikes in excise duties are clearly meant to offset the losses to government revenues due to the tax concessions provided to the corporates and income tax payees. There is a significant reduction in the corporate and income tax revenues from 6.81 and 6.38 lakh crores respectively last year – a reduction to 5.47 and 5.61 lakh crores respectively, as shown in the 2020-21 budget,'' the party alleged.

The government's ''bonanza to the rich and its cronies'' is sought to be made up by these excise duty hikes, the CPI(M) said.

''Further, the hikes in prices of petroleum products will result in higher transportation costs which will increase the prices of all essential commodities The cascading inflationary effect will further worsen the economic recession. The politburo of the CPI(M) calls upon all party units across the country to organise protest actions demanding that the Centre withdraw these excise duties,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Galgotias University to open 'Deendayal Upadhyaya Higher Quality Center' for students from weaker sections

Greater Noida Uttar Pradesh India, February 18 ANINewsVoir Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank termed the decision of Galgotias University in Greater Noida to implement 100 percent of the new education policy as a revolutio...

Entertainment News Roundup: Korean-language movie 'Minari' is talk of Hollywood; Badgley Mischka eyes in glitzy fall line and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.A year after Parasite, Korean-language movie Minari is talk of HollywoodA year after South Korean satire Parasite took Hollywood by storm, another Korean-language movie, Minari, is...

Water and Sanitation Master Plan ensuring everyone accesses to water

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu, says the launch of the National Water and Sanitation Master Plan, is an important part of ensuring everyone in the country has access to water.Participating in the State of t...

''Horrible'': Witnesses recall massacre in Ethiopian holy city

Bodies with gunshot wounds lay in the streets for days in Ethiopias holiest city. At night, residents listened in horror as hyenas fed on the corpses of people they knew. But they were forbidden from burying their dead by the invading Eritr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021