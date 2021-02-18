Left Menu

Nagpur to hold MSME-Investors Meet for broad gauge metro on 20 Feb

The objective of the programme is to promote MSMEs for running broad gauge metro project in Nagpur through PPP mode by bus operators and other MSMEs in Vidarbha region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 20:00 IST
MSME-Development Institute, Nagpur in association with Maha Metro, Nagpur will be organizing MSME-Investors Meet for broad gauge metro on 20th February 2021 at Maha Metro Convention Hall, 1st floor, AirPort (South) Metro Station, Wardha Road, Nagpur at 10.00 A.M. The programme will be chaired by Union Minister for Raod Transport Nitin Gadkari, Dr Brijesh Dixit, Managing Director, Maha Metro and P.M.Parlewar, Director, MSME-DI, Nagpur will be present in the function.

The objective of the programme is to promote MSMEs for running broad gauge metro project in Nagpur through PPP mode by bus operators and other MSMEs in Vidarbha region. For this purpose, the banking sector and tour and travels operators of Vidarbha region are also invited to participate so that the credit facilities required for the project can be delivered. Further, all Industries Associations Presidents of Nagpur Region and stakeholders are also invited to participate in the programme.

P.M.Parlewar, Director, MSME-DI, Nagpur has appealed to all Tour and tourists operators of Vidarbha region to come forward and participate in the proposed project so as to enable them to take benefit out of the scheme and to join the programme and grace the occasion.

The detailed presentation on revenue models for the proposed project and the schemes of MSME will be delivered by senior executives of Maha Metro, Nagpur and P.M.Parlewar, Director, MSME-DI, Nagpur respectively.

(With Inputs from PIB)

