Left Menu

Russian flights to Egyptian resorts to resume after five-year suspension

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-02-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 22:08 IST
Russian flights to Egyptian resorts to resume after five-year suspension
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Direct flights from Russia to the Egyptian Red Sea resorts of Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada will resume in March after more than five years, the head of Egypt's civil aviation authority told Reuters on Thursday. Flights to the two popular tourist destinations were suspended after a Russian passenger plane crashed in Sinai in October 2015, killing 224 people.

Russia's Nordwind Airlines has submitted a request to start flights to both towns from March 28, Ashraf Noweir said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jobless man arrested with fake currency notes in Mumbai

A 35-year-old jobless man wasarrested and fake currency noteswith a face value of nearlyRs 4 lakh were seized from him and his residence here onThursday, a police official said.Acting on specific inputs, the crime branch Unit-4apprehended t...

Alone in locked down London, fleeing Hong Kongers seek new life

London was never on Hong Konger Aragorns wish list of places to visit, but now the 36-year-old is trying to build a new life in the British capital after fleeing a security clampdown in his birthplace.Aragorn, who did not want to give his f...

NGT forms 8-member committee to probe Virudhunagar fire incident

The National Green Tribunal NGT on Thursday constituted an eight-member committee, headed by a former high court judge, to submit a report on the Virudhunagar fire incident last week. An NGT bench headed by Chairperson Justice A K Goel issu...

Pak FM Qureshi calls on international community to address structural discrimination

Noting that the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted minorities and made them vulnerable to extreme poverty, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday urged the international community to address the drivers of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021